Choice Consolidation Corp. Announces Ticker Symbol Change on the OTC Pink Market to “CDXXF”

“Adjusting our ticker symbol in the United States to better align with our ticker symbol in Canada will make it easier for current and prospective investors to find our shares,” said Joe Caltabiano, CEO of Choice Consolidation Corp. “We value our shareholders in both of our listed markets, and we look forward to further increasing our visibility and broadening our investor base."

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choice Consolidation Corp. (NEO: CDXX.UN.U)(OTCPK: CDXXF) (“Choice Consolidation” or the “Company”) announced the change of its ticker symbol on the OTC Pink Market from “CCDCF” to “CDXXF” effective today, June 4 th , 2021. The Company’s shares listed on the NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol “CDXX.UN.U” will not be impacted by this action.

About Choice Consolidation Corp.

Choice Consolidation Corp. is a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) created to identify existing opportunities toward the development of a new multi-state operator in the rapidly growing cannabis space. Co-founded by leading business pioneers in the industry, Choice Consolidation Corp. leverages years of experience, in-depth industry knowledge and nationwide relationships to acquire businesses in key targeted markets in order to create next-generation multi-state operators. For more information, visit www.choiceconsol.com or contact investors@jscfund.com by email.

Forward-Looking Statements

