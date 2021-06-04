 
Choice Consolidation Corp. Announces Ticker Symbol Change on the OTC Pink Market to “CDXXF”

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choice Consolidation Corp. (NEO: CDXX.UN.U)(OTCPK: CDXXF) (“Choice Consolidation” or the “Company”) announced the change of its ticker symbol on the OTC Pink Market from “CCDCF” to “CDXXF” effective today, June 4th, 2021. The Company’s shares listed on the NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol “CDXX.UN.U” will not be impacted by this action.

“Adjusting our ticker symbol in the United States to better align with our ticker symbol in Canada will make it easier for current and prospective investors to find our shares,” said Joe Caltabiano, CEO of Choice Consolidation Corp. “We value our shareholders in both of our listed markets, and we look forward to further increasing our visibility and broadening our investor base."

About Choice Consolidation Corp.
Choice Consolidation Corp. is a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) created to identify existing opportunities toward the development of a new multi-state operator in the rapidly growing cannabis space. Co-founded by leading business pioneers in the industry, Choice Consolidation Corp. leverages years of experience, in-depth industry knowledge and nationwide relationships to acquire businesses in key targeted markets in order to create next-generation multi-state operators. For more information, visit www.choiceconsol.com or contact investors@jscfund.com by email.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

Choice Consolidation Corp.
Shawna Seldon McGregor
E: shawna@themaverickpr.com
P: 917.971.7852

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
E: CDXX@gatewayir.com
P: 949.574.3860

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus of the Company dated February 12, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

 





