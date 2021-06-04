Cyclerion Therapeutics Announces $18 Million Private Placement

“We are pleased with the ongoing support of this highly respected group of investors. This capital, coupled with the praliciguat out-license announced today, reinforces our strategic focus in CNS and will accelerate the advancement of clinical studies for CY6463 and the further development of our next generation molecule, CY3018. CY6463 is currently in clinical development in multiple neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment, an area of tremendous unmet need where we believe CY6463 has the potential to offer meaningful clinical benefit,” said Peter Hecht, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer of Cyclerion.

In the private placement, signed on June 3, 2021, the Company agreed to sell 5,735,988 shares of common stock at a price of $3.12 per share, or $3.28 per share with respect to Peter Hecht, Ph.D. in compliance with Nasdaq listing rules. The securities to be sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the shares of common stock issued in the private placement within 10 business days after the date of the securities purchase agreement for the private placement.



About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion is advancing novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulators that modulate a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling pathway. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. The most advanced compound, CY6463, has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive function and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv), Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS), and Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS). Cyclerion is also advancing CY3018, a next-generation sGC stimulator.