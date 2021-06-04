Biomerica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), a global provider of advanced medical products, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences: the Truist Life Sciences Series and LD Micro Invitational XI event.

Zack Irani, Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica will be presenting virtually at the LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday, June 8th at 2:30 PM ET. Register to access the LD Micro Invitational XI here .