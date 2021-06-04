Purple Biotech Presents New Clinical Data from NT219 at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

REHOVOT, Israel, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech", or the "Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class, effective and durable therapies by overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, announced today the presentation of new data from the first dose level cohort of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NT219, at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, being held virtually June 4-8, 2021. The Phase 1/2 study is evaluating NT219 as monotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, in addition to a subsequent dose escalation of NT219 in combination with cetuximab, an epithelial growth factor receptor (EGFR) blocking monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.

As of the cutoff date (April 25th, 2021), six patients have been enrolled into the study, including three subjects with advanced solid tumors in the first cohort receiving 3 mg/kg of NT219 as a single agent, and three subjects in the second cohort receiving 6mg/kg of NT219 as monotherapy.

Initial results from the first dose level cohort revealed NT219 was well-tolerated with minimal adverse events. In addition, a partial response was observed in a patient with refractory gastroesophageal junction cancer, previously treated with four prior lines of therapies. For this patient, who has been treated for 22 weeks, a complete remission was seen at the largest target lesion and at one non-target lesion, while stable disease was observed at the other non-target lesion.

“We are encouraged by these initial safety and efficacy results from this first-in-human study of NT219,” said Alberto Bessudo, M.D., a medical oncologist and hematologist at California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence, who presented the data at ASCO. “This study is especially compelling because NT219 uniquely targets the IRS protein to degradation by utilizing a covalent, irreversible inhibition strategy. Based on the preclinical results observed to date, by targeting the IRS1/2 and STAT3 pathways NT219 has the potential to significantly shrink tumors, prevent and reverse tumor resistance when administered as a monotherapy, as well as in combination with existing oncology therapies.”