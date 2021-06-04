 
checkAd

Purple Biotech Presents New Clinical Data from NT219 at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 14:00  |  109   |   |   

NT219 was Well-tolerated with Minimal Adverse Events in Initial Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Adults with Advanced Solid Tumors

Partial Response Observed in a Patient with Refractory Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer

REHOVOT, Israel, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech", or the "Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class, effective and durable therapies by overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, announced today the presentation of new data from the first dose level cohort of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NT219, at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, being held virtually June 4-8, 2021. The Phase 1/2 study is evaluating NT219 as monotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, in addition to a subsequent dose escalation of NT219 in combination with cetuximab, an epithelial growth factor receptor (EGFR) blocking monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.

As of the cutoff date (April 25th, 2021), six patients have been enrolled into the study, including three subjects with advanced solid tumors in the first cohort receiving 3 mg/kg of NT219 as a single agent, and three subjects in the second cohort receiving 6mg/kg of NT219 as monotherapy.

Initial results from the first dose level cohort revealed NT219 was well-tolerated with minimal adverse events. In addition, a partial response was observed in a patient with refractory gastroesophageal junction cancer, previously treated with four prior lines of therapies. For this patient, who has been treated for 22 weeks, a complete remission was seen at the largest target lesion and at one non-target lesion, while stable disease was observed at the other non-target lesion.

“We are encouraged by these initial safety and efficacy results from this first-in-human study of NT219,” said Alberto Bessudo, M.D., a medical oncologist and hematologist at California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence, who presented the data at ASCO. “This study is especially compelling because NT219 uniquely targets the IRS protein to degradation by utilizing a covalent, irreversible inhibition strategy. Based on the preclinical results observed to date, by targeting the IRS1/2 and STAT3 pathways NT219 has the potential to significantly shrink tumors, prevent and reverse tumor resistance when administered as a monotherapy, as well as in combination with existing oncology therapies.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Purple Biotech Presents New Clinical Data from NT219 at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting NT219 was Well-tolerated with Minimal Adverse Events in Initial Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Adults with Advanced Solid TumorsPartial Response Observed in a Patient with Refractory Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION