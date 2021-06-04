DENTSPLY SIRONA Acquires the Assets of Propel Orthodontics, a Leading Innovator in Orthodontic Devices

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Propel Orthodontics in an all-cash deal for $131 million. The assets acquired include the VPro device and the Fastrack Mobile App. Propel Orthodontics is a leading innovator, manufacturer, and worldwide seller of orthodontic devices. Propel Orthodontics offers in-office and at-home orthodontic solutions to dentists and their patients. The acquisition is an important step for Dentsply Sirona to further strengthen its position in the fast-growing clear aligner market. The acquired product lines perfectly complement the Byte and SureSmile businesses.

Propel Orthodontics is a leading innovator, manufacturer and worldwide seller of orthodontic devices with offices in Briarcliff Manor, New York, and San Jose, California. The company provides in-office and at-home orthodontic accessory devices to orthodontists and their patients, including the VPro5, a vibratory orthodontic device used to properly seat aligners in 5 minutes a day.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

