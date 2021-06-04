Let’s Give it Up to the Students! Highpoint Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Ready to Take Over the World

“It’s been a unique year for education in Michigan, and while other schools may have struggled, HVAM never missed a day of instruction, which allowed our students to keep moving forward,” said HVAM Head of School Mary Moorman. “It really is a great time of year to stop and be thankful for all they have accomplished.”

After a school year like no other, Highpoint Virtual Academy ( HVAM ), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2016, will celebrate its graduates at a virtual commencement ceremony on June 5 th at 11 a.m.

This year, HVAM will graduate nearly 60 students. Approximately 12 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 and nearly $500,000 worth of college scholarships have reportedly been awarded to the Class of 2021.

Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Michigan and beyond including University of Michigan, Wayne State, Henry Ford college, Texas Tech, and Independence University in Utah.

HVAM has two valedictorians this year. Esraa Abukhadijeh will be attending Henry Ford College and Zahra Awnallah plans to attend University of Michigan – Dearborn. HVAM also has two salutatorians this year. Jared Cline will attend Lansing Community College and Lauren Stone plans to attend University of Michigan – Flint in the fall. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Shaun McAlmont.

“The relationship I was able to build with my teachers despite the distance, the college classes I took as a senior, and the kindness and help I received from everyone here at HVAM have allowed me to grow as a person and achieve beyond what I thought was possible,” said senior and Valedictorian Esraa Abukhadijeh in regards to her time at Highpoint.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

HVAM students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

HVAM is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Highpoint Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 5th, 2021, 11 AM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Christina Brasil at cbrasil@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan

Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM) is a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by Mesick Consolidated Schools that currently serves students in grades K through 12 throughout the state. As part of the Michigan public school system, HVAM is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about HVAM, visit hvam.k12.com.

