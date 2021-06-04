 
checkAd

Let’s Give it Up to the Students! Highpoint Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Ready to Take Over the World

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 14:30  |  88   |   |   

After a school year like no other, Highpoint Virtual Academy (HVAM), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2016, will celebrate its graduates at a virtual commencement ceremony on June 5th at 11 a.m.

“It’s been a unique year for education in Michigan, and while other schools may have struggled, HVAM never missed a day of instruction, which allowed our students to keep moving forward,” said HVAM Head of School Mary Moorman. “It really is a great time of year to stop and be thankful for all they have accomplished.”

This year, HVAM will graduate nearly 60 students. Approximately 12 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 and nearly $500,000 worth of college scholarships have reportedly been awarded to the Class of 2021.

Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Michigan and beyond including University of Michigan, Wayne State, Henry Ford college, Texas Tech, and Independence University in Utah.

HVAM has two valedictorians this year. Esraa Abukhadijeh will be attending Henry Ford College and Zahra Awnallah plans to attend University of Michigan – Dearborn. HVAM also has two salutatorians this year. Jared Cline will attend Lansing Community College and Lauren Stone plans to attend University of Michigan – Flint in the fall. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Shaun McAlmont.

“The relationship I was able to build with my teachers despite the distance, the college classes I took as a senior, and the kindness and help I received from everyone here at HVAM have allowed me to grow as a person and achieve beyond what I thought was possible,” said senior and Valedictorian Esraa Abukhadijeh in regards to her time at Highpoint.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

HVAM students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

HVAM is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Highpoint Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 5th, 2021, 11 AM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Christina Brasil at cbrasil@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan

Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM) is a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by Mesick Consolidated Schools that currently serves students in grades K through 12 throughout the state. As part of the Michigan public school system, HVAM is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about HVAM, visit hvam.k12.com.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Let’s Give it Up to the Students! Highpoint Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Ready to Take Over the World After a school year like no other, Highpoint Virtual Academy (HVAM), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2016, will celebrate its graduates at a virtual commencement ceremony on June 5th at 11 a.m. “It’s been a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
A Time to Celebrate the Students! Wisconsin Virtual Academy, Insight School of Wisconsin & Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin Class of 2021 Move Forward
03.06.21
We are WAVA! And it’s Time for Washington Virtual Academy Students to Succeed in the Next Part of Their Lives, No Exceptions!
03.06.21
A Time to Celebrate the Students! Destinations Career Academy of Oregon Class of 2021 Ready to Move Forward
03.06.21
It’s Time to Celebrate the Students! Iowa Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Never Stopped Moving Forward
03.06.21
Texas Online Preparatory School Celebrates Class of 2021 Commencement
03.06.21
Minnesota Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2021 Commencement
03.06.21
Let’s Celebrate the Class of 2021! Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Recognizes Graduating Seniors
03.06.21
Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School Class of 2021 To Be Celebrated with Online & In-Person Graduation Ceremonies
03.06.21
Insight School of Michigan Class of 2021 Ready for the Next Big Part of Their Lives   
03.06.21
Ohio Digital Learning School Class of 2021 to Be Celebrated with Online Graduation Ceremony