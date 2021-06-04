 
checkAd

Redemption af warrants and sales of treasury shares in SP Group A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 14:25  |  77   |   |   

Today, SP Group A/S has sold 15,000 number of SPG shares at a price of 302.22, ID code DKK0061027356, equal to DKK 4,533,300.00 to Chief Executive Officer Frank Gad, redeeming warrants from the 2018 program.

Chief Executive Officer Frank Gad has today sold 15,000 number of SPG shares at a price of 382.00, ID code DK0061027356, equal to DKK 5,730,000.00. See attachment.

GadInvest A/S, related party to CEO Frank Gad (Frank Gad is Managing Director of GadInvest A/S), has today acquired 15,000 number of SPG shares at a price of 382.00, ID code DK0061027356, equal to DKK 5,730,000.00. See attachment.

SP Group A/S has today sold 10,000 number of SPG shares from the 2018 programme at a price of DKK 302.22 equal to DKK 3,022,200.00 to Executive Vice President Søren Ulstrup redeeming warrants.

SP Group A/S has today sold 10,000 number of SPG shares from the 2018 programme at a price of DKK 302.22 equal to DKK 3,022,200.00 to Executive Vice President Lars Ravn Bering redeeming warrants.

SP Group A/S has today sold 5,000 number of SPG shares from the 2017 program at a price of DKK 196.30 equal to DKK 981,500.00 to CFO Tilde Kejlhof redeeming warrants.

Further, SP Group A/S has sold 17,000 number of SPG shares from the 2017 program at a price of DKK 196.30 to 4 executive employees redeeming warrants. The total selling price amounts to DKK 3,337,100.00.

Further, SP Group A/S has sold 46,200 number of SPG shares from the 2018 program at a price of DKK 302.22 to 7 executive employees redeeming warrants. The total selling price amounts to DKK 13,962,564.00.

Subsequently, there are still 6,535 warrants left from the 2016 program, 23,200 warrants under the 2017 program and 122,795 warrants under the 2018 program for later redemption. These warrants are hedged with treasury shares.

As of today, SP Group’s total holding of own shares amounts to 199,664 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 1.60 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Redemption af warrants and sales of treasury shares in SP Group A/S Today, SP Group A/S has sold 15,000 number of SPG shares at a price of 302.22, ID code DKK0061027356, equal to DKK 4,533,300.00 to Chief Executive Officer Frank Gad, redeeming warrants from the 2018 program. Chief Executive Officer Frank Gad has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION