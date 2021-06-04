Cardiff Lexington Corp. (CDIX) Acquires Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC PINK:CDIX) and Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC in Ft. Pierce, FL announced today that Cardiff Lexington has acquired Nova Ortho and Spine as a wholly-owned subsidiary of …

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC PINK:CDIX) and Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC in Ft. Pierce, FL announced today that Cardiff Lexington has acquired Nova Ortho and Spine as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cardiff Lexington. This acquisition serves as the initial foundation for Cardiff Lexington's HealthCare Division and is the cumulation of many months of negotiations by Management and Board of Directors to acquire the ideal partner as the keystone to build upon in order to implement the Company's growth strategies within the healthcare sector.

Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, its management, and employees are committed to the continued growth and expansion of the Company throughout Florida and neighboring states. No operational changes are planned, and current ownership will remain in place under a ten (10) year Management Agreement. The subsidiary will serve as an acquisition platform to integrate complementary healthcare service providers in neighboring markets and ancillary service providers (chiropractic, physical therapy, imaging, etc.) as we meet rapidly expanding opportunities.