BioLargo (BLGO) to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

Autor: Accesswire
04.06.2021, 14:30  |  103   |   |   

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced today that it will be giving an investor presentation at the upcoming LD Micro virtual event on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 5:00 PM ET. BioLargo President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert will be giving the presentation.

Foto: Accesswire

Mr. Calvert will be discussing the company's soon-to-launch sustainable water treatment technologies including its innovative solution for treating water contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Used in fire retardants and industrial facilities, PFAS contaminate municipal drinking water supplies across the country and the world, and represent a serious threat to human health.

"We got ahead of the curve by developing and commercializing an affordable and environmentally conscious technology that removes these toxic chemicals," said Mr. Calvert. "The BioLargo AEC represents the most practical solution for this serious global problem. Watch our presentation to learn more about it and about our other emerging cleantech solutions."

Event: BioLargo Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM Eastern

Register to watch the presentation at https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event
The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About BioLargo, Inc.
BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. Several of our technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

14:30 Uhr
BioLargo 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 10:00 AM Pacific Time