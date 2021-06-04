 
checkAd

Animal Genetics Market worth $7.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 14:30  |  107   |   |   

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Animal Genetics Market by Products & Services (Live Animals (Poultry, Porcine, Bovine, Canine) Genetic Material (Semen (Bovine, Porcine), Embryo (Bovine, Equine)) Genetic Testing (DNA Testing, DNA Typing, Genetic Traits Testing)) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2026 from USD 5.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Markets and Markets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Animal Genetics Market"

269 – Tables
36 – Figures
296 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12462093

The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the increasing consumption of animal-derived protein, growing global population & rapid urbanization, growing focus on identifying superior breeds, increased adoption of genetic services to prevent genetic diseases & business loss, and increased adoption of advanced genetic technologies. On the other hand, the shortage of skilled professionals in veterinary research is a key factor restraining market growth.

By product type segment, the live animals segment accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on products and services, the animal genetics market has been segmented into live animals, genetics materials, and animal genetic testing services. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the live animals segment include high demand for live animals for breeding purposes. The introduction of disease-resistant animals has further boosted the demand for live animals, as they are economically viable for owners and increase their profitability.

Poultry accounted for the largest animal genetics market share in the live animals segment during the forecast period.

In the live animals segment, poultry accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the strong demand for poultry and eggs in developed countries. Additionally, due to the growing population and rapid urbanization in developed countries, the demand coming from these regions is also increasing significantly.

Seite 1 von 3
Milch jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Animal Genetics Market worth $7.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Animal Genetics Market by Products & Services (Live Animals (Poultry, Porcine, Bovine, Canine) Genetic Material (Semen (Bovine, Porcine), Embryo (Bovine, Equine)) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research
Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market Size Worth $35.0 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
King C. Gillette Is Here To Revolutionize The Male Grooming Experience
Rising Health-Conscious Customer Pool Boosts Demand Opportunities for Nutrition bars Market Players: TMR
Soldo Data Reveals CFOs Caution Cashflow And Overspending Will Challenge Economic Recovery
Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is expected to reach over USD 1 billion in terms of Revenue by 2025: Ken Research
ORTHO OPTIX Reader Completes Transfusion Medicine Portfolio, Now Available in the United States and ...
Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030: TMR
Infosys Collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Teneo Launches Global Restructuring Business
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
From $1.5 Billion in 2020, 5G Infrastructure Market To Expand Rapidly Says P&S Intelligence
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Infosys and Roland-Garros Bridge the Experience Gap for the Global Tennis Ecosystem with AI, ...
Value-Based Care Market to Reach US$ 7.3 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 20.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:23 Uhr
AiXin Life International, Inc. (OTCQX: AIXN) Announces Acquisitions of Hotel and Pharmacy Chain
02.06.21
London Healthcare Startup KiwiMedi Raises £100,000; Aims to Launch the Fastest Route to Access Premium Healthcare Commission-Free Across the Globe
02.06.21
Mondelēz International to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 9
01.06.21
Indiva Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
31.05.21
Report on the interim financial results of AUGA Group, AB for the three-month period ended 31 March 2021
27.05.21
Demand for Aerosol Packaging Solutions Surging in Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry: Future Market Insights Study
26.05.21
AiXin Life International, Inc. Organizes the China Healthcare & Nutrition Industry Development Forum on Beijing on May 17, 2021
26.05.21
Mondelēz International Acquires High-Growth European Snacking Company, Chipita S.A.
24.05.21
Soaring Demand for A2 Milk for Its High Nutritional Value Drives the Market Growth: Future Market Insights Study
21.05.21
Mondelēz International to Present at the 2021 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on June 2