DGAP-News AKASOL AG: Takeover process successfully closed: BorgWarner acquires 89 percent of AKASOL

DGAP-News: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Offer/Merger
AKASOL AG: Takeover process successfully closed: BorgWarner acquires 89 percent of AKASOL

04.06.2021 / 14:30
Takeover process successfully closed: BorgWarner acquires 89 percent of AKASOL

  • Acceptance rate of 89.08 percent - Minimum acceptance threshold clearly exceeded
  • All conditions of the offer have been met
  • Implementation of AKASOL's further growth course to be strengthened by cooperation with BorgWarner
  • Potential for future market position growth in Europe, North and South America

Darmstadt, 4 June 2021 - Shareholders of AKASOL AG ("AKASOL" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9) have accepted the voluntary public takeover offer by ABBA BidCo AG, a subsidiary of BorgWarner Inc. (collectively "BorgWarner"), after the extended acceptance period expired with an acceptance rate of 89.08 percent of the AKASOL shares outstanding. The minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one share was thus clearly exceeded. In the partnership with BorgWarner, AKASOL's management team looks forward to approaching the next steps of the Company's expansion with even more energy.

"Nearly four months ago, BorgWarner and AKASOL announced their joint plans for the future and the takeover offer. Now we have reached a significant milestone with the completion of the offer. We members of the Management Board of AKASOL consider the high acceptance rate to be a sign that the offer to AKASOL shareholders was made at a reasonable price. We are looking forward to now beginning our cooperation with BorgWarner in the new shareholder structure. We will develop a sustainable strategy to seek to realize AKASOL's growth potential in Europe, North and South America," said Sven Schulz, CEO of AKASOL AG.

