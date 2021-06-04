Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Myers Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share payable on July 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2021. About Myers Industries Myers Industries, …



