MultiPlan Corporation Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan”, or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that the Company will be participating in the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which will take place virtually on June 8-11, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Mark Tabak, Chief Financial Officer David Redmond, and Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Luke Montgomery, will be participating on behalf of the Company.

