Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Alight Solutions

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF, WPF WS) (“FTAC”, “Foley Trasimene”, or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has set June 30, 2021 as the meeting date for the special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to, among other things, approve the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Alight Solutions ("Alight"). If the Business Combination is approved by Foley Trasimene stockholders, closing is expected to occur shortly following the Special Meeting, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions in the Business Combination Agreement.

The Company also announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement") as of June 3, 2021, which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement (the "Proxy Statement") for the Special Meeting. Foley Trasimene will distribute the Proxy Statement and proxy card to its stockholders of record as of May 25, 2021, the Record Date for the Special Meeting (the "Record Date"). Following the closing of the Business Combination, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants of the combined company are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbols 'ALIT' and "ALIT.WS", respectively.