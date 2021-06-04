 
checkAd

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Alight Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 14:39  |  94   |   |   

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF, WPF WS) (“FTAC”, “Foley Trasimene”, or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has set June 30, 2021 as the meeting date for the special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to, among other things, approve the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Alight Solutions ("Alight"). If the Business Combination is approved by Foley Trasimene stockholders, closing is expected to occur shortly following the Special Meeting, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions in the Business Combination Agreement.

The Company also announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement") as of June 3, 2021, which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement (the "Proxy Statement") for the Special Meeting. Foley Trasimene will distribute the Proxy Statement and proxy card to its stockholders of record as of May 25, 2021, the Record Date for the Special Meeting (the "Record Date"). Following the closing of the Business Combination, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants of the combined company are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbols 'ALIT' and "ALIT.WS", respectively.

William P. Foley II, Founder and Chairman of Foley Trasimene, commented, “I believe investors will recognize that Alight will become the mission critical platform for engagement between employers and employees on important benefits issues: health, wealth and payroll. The effectiveness of our registration statement enables us to begin to tell the Alight story, and we are enthusiastic about doing so."

A link to the Proxy Statement is available under the "Investor Info" section of Foley Trasimene’s website at https://investor.foleytrasimene.com/investor-info. The Proxy Statement can also be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, filed under Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.

Due to various travel and other restrictions in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held virtually live via webcast and FTAC stockholders of record can attend the Special Meeting using the virtual meeting instructions set forth in the Proxy Statement and enclosed proxy card. If any FTAC stockholder has questions, needs assistance in voting their shares or does not receive the Proxy Statement, that stockholder should contact their broker or Morrow Sodali LLC, FTAC’s proxy solicitor, at (800) 662-5200 or by emailing WPF.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Seite 1 von 4
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Alight Solutions Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF, WPF WS) (“FTAC”, “Foley Trasimene”, or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has set June 30, 2021 as the meeting date for the special meeting of stockholders …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...