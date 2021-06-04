Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Alight Solutions
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF, WPF WS) (“FTAC”, “Foley Trasimene”, or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has set June 30, 2021 as the meeting date for the special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to, among other things, approve the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Alight Solutions ("Alight"). If the Business Combination is approved by Foley Trasimene stockholders, closing is expected to occur shortly following the Special Meeting, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions in the Business Combination Agreement.
The Company also announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement") as of June 3, 2021, which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement (the "Proxy Statement") for the Special Meeting. Foley Trasimene will distribute the Proxy Statement and proxy card to its stockholders of record as of May 25, 2021, the Record Date for the Special Meeting (the "Record Date"). Following the closing of the Business Combination, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants of the combined company are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbols 'ALIT' and "ALIT.WS", respectively.
William P. Foley II, Founder and Chairman of Foley Trasimene, commented, “I believe investors will recognize that Alight will become the mission critical platform for engagement between employers and employees on important benefits issues: health, wealth and payroll. The effectiveness of our registration statement enables us to begin to tell the Alight story, and we are enthusiastic about doing so."
A link to the Proxy Statement is available under the "Investor Info" section of Foley Trasimene’s website at https://investor.foleytrasimene.com/investor-info. The Proxy Statement can also be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, filed under Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.
Due to various travel and other restrictions in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held virtually live via webcast and FTAC stockholders of record can attend the Special Meeting using the virtual meeting instructions set forth in the Proxy Statement and enclosed proxy card. If any FTAC stockholder has questions, needs assistance in voting their shares or does not receive the Proxy Statement, that stockholder should contact their broker or Morrow Sodali LLC, FTAC’s proxy solicitor, at (800) 662-5200 or by emailing WPF.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.
