Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Alight Solutions

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae”) today announced that Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF, WPF WS) (“FTAC” or “Foley Trasimene”), a special purpose acquisition company, has set June 30, 2021 as the meeting date for its special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to, among other things, approve FTAC’s proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Alight Solutions ("Alight"). If the Business Combination is approved by Foley Trasimene stockholders, closing is expected to occur shortly following the Special Meeting, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions in the Business Combination Agreement.

William P. Foley II, Chairman of Cannae, commented, “I believe investors will recognize that Alight will become the mission critical platform for engagement between employers and employees on important benefits issues: health, wealth and payroll. The effectiveness of the Alight, Inc. registration statement enables us to begin to tell the Alight story, and we are enthusiastic about doing so.”

A link to the definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting (the “Proxy Statement”) is available under the "Investor Info" section of Foley Trasimene’s website at https://investor.foleytrasimene.com/investor-info. The Proxy Statement can also be viewed on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “SEC”) website at www.sec.gov, filed under Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.

Due to various travel and other restrictions in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held virtually live via webcast and FTAC stockholders of record can attend the Special Meeting using the virtual meeting instructions set forth in the Proxy Statement and enclosed proxy card. If any FTAC stockholder has questions, needs assistance in voting their shares or does not receive the Proxy Statement, that stockholder should contact their broker or Morrow Sodali LLC, FTAC’s proxy solicitor, at (800) 662-5200 or by emailing WPF.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS), Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), and Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds approximately 76 Million shares of Dun & Bradstreet or an ~17.7% interest. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud-based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns 12 Million shares of Ceridian representing an approximately 8.0% interest. Cannae also holds approximately 54 Million shares, or approximately 7.5% of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), as well as 8.1 Million Paysafe warrants.

