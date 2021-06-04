Opening of new floating-rate bond for the funding of green properties



Realkredit Danmark will open a new mortgage covered bond (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Cibor6 Green.

The bond will fund loans secured by mortgages in green properties as defined in the Danske Bank Group Green Bond Framework.

The Danske Bank Group Green Bond Framework is available at: www.rd.dk/Investor.

The new SDRO will be opened with the below characteristics:

Reference rate Series Cur-rency Interest rate floor Interest margin Initial coupon* Amorti-sation Conven-tion Maturity CIBOR 6M 12E DKK No -0.12% 0.00% Hybrid** Actual/ actual 01-07-2024

*) The initial coupon applies until 1.7.2021.

**) The bonds are amortised in line with the repayment of the loans that the bonds are funding. The loans may be bullet loans or annuity loans with interest-only option. Interest-only periods may not exceed a total of ten years.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.

The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

