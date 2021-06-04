Opening of new floating-rate bond for the funding of green properties
|
To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|
Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
4 June 2021
Company Announcement number 50/2021
Opening of new floating-rate bond for the funding of green properties
Realkredit Danmark will open a new mortgage covered bond (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Cibor6 Green.
The bond will fund loans secured by mortgages in green properties as defined in the Danske Bank Group Green Bond Framework.
The Danske Bank Group Green Bond Framework is available at: www.rd.dk/Investor.
The new SDRO will be opened with the below characteristics:
|Reference rate
|Series
|Cur-rency
|Interest rate floor
|Interest margin
|Initial coupon*
|Amorti-sation
|Conven-tion
|Maturity
|CIBOR 6M
|12E
|DKK
|No
|-0.12%
|0.00%
|Hybrid**
|Actual/ actual
|01-07-2024
*) The initial coupon applies until 1.7.2021.
**) The bonds are amortised in line with the repayment of the loans that the bonds are funding. The loans may be bullet loans or annuity loans with interest-only option. Interest-only periods may not exceed a total of ten years.
The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachment
0 Kommentare