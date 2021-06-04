 
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ANDY WARHOL GELATIN SILVER PRINT OF BIANCA JAGGER

New York, NY, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has acquired an Andy Warhol gelatin silver print of Bianca Jagger on a white horse, taken by Warhol at the famed Studio 54 (the “Warhol Print”).

The Warhol Print is annotated in red wax pencil marks indicating that it was used in a layout of Interview Magazine and is further annotated with initials and inventory numbers. It is also stamped on the reverse side by The Estate of Andy Warhol and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Warhol took many photos of Bianca, including candid photos at parties, posed model shots with his Polaroid, and even a few selfies of them together. Bianca threw her 32nd birthday at Studio 54 in 1977 where she posed on a white horse, thus depicted in this iconic image.

The Warhol Print joins the Picasso etching previously acquired by GTII, both of which will form a part of GTII’s planned digital fine arts and collectibles platform. The Company intends to tokenize the Warhol Print and is evaluating the process for issuing to its shareholders pro-rata fractional interests in the tokenized Warhol Print.

David Reichman, CEO of GTII commented “Mr. Warhol was a fascinating cultural icon and an inspiration to new generations of artists, curators, filmmakers, designers, and cultural innovators the world over. We are thrilled to add this unique and iconic piece to our collection that we will make available on our digital fine arts and collectibles platform.”

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Blaine Riley – br@intlmonetary.com
International Monetary
620 Newport Center Drive, #1100
Newport Beach, CA 92660
949.200.4601





