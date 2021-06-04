 
checkAd

Touchpoint Group Announces Plans to Develop and Launch its Own Proprietary NFT Platform for Celebrities and Influencers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 14:30  |  101   |   |   

MIAMI, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced it plans to pursue its own non-fungible token ("NFT") blockchain platform with the aim of integrating the NFTs into its Touchpoint video streaming platform for celebrities and influencers.

Spencer Christopher, CTO of Touchpoint, said, "After intensive review, and based on positive industry feedback, we have decided to develop our own in-house NFT solution, which we believe provides the best opportunity to develop a highly customized solution for our celebrity clients. NFT’s have reshaped the modern collectables industry and we are excited to give artists this incredible opportunity to reshape their creations in the digital world.”

By utilizing the Ethereum blockchain, these NFTs will be used to authenticate pieces of digital assets, allowing for easy identification and added value. In recent times, celebrities have sought out digital artists to mint their own non-fungible tokens to tokenize everything from music to artwork, to special live experiences. Touchpoint will integrate NFTs into its Touchpoint Connect platform further enhancing its application that offers video live streaming, content library and merchandising to its celebrity and influencer customers.

NFTs are a growing trend in the music industry. Transactions using NFTs allow audiences to participate in auctions for unique content from the artists they love. The company will look to leverage its relationship with Hip Hop mogul Russell Simmons to offer an NFT marketplace platform for artists and performers to partake in this growing blockchain opportunity.

The Company further noted it will not license the NFT technology from existing NFT platforms and is not bound by any agreements or understandings that would limit its rights to develop the platform in-house. The Company believes this approach will enable it to maximize both the market opportunity and value for shareholders.

About Touchpoint Group Holdings.
Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement
This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company’s products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company’s SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact
Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1021
tghi@crescendo-ir.com


ETH zu EUR jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Touchpoint Group Announces Plans to Develop and Launch its Own Proprietary NFT Platform for Celebrities and Influencers MIAMI, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced it plans to pursue its own non-fungible token ("NFT") blockchain platform with the aim of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
GCAC To Launch Sales Initiative for Small & Medium Cultivators at Cannabis Business Europe 2021
13:30 Uhr
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
11:14 Uhr
Ohne Aktien geht es nicht!
10:04 Uhr
Neobroker unter der Lupe
09:26 Uhr
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk: Beim Bitcoin mit den Falschen angelegt?
09:00 Uhr
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
08:30 Uhr
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
07:59 Uhr
3 Fehler beim Investieren, die einen bei einem Marktcrash auslöschen können
07:55 Uhr
Dividendenaristokraten? Wenige in meinem Portfolio, aus diesen 3 Gründen!
06.06.21
Dax Rekord und ein Danke!!!