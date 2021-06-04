

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.06.2021 / 14:47

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Verdere S.à r.l.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Vorsitzende First name: Cristina Last name(s): Stenbeck Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument KINV IL A, ISIN: SE0015797592 / KINV IL B, ISIN: SE0015797600

b) Nature of the transaction

Technical allotment of 11,128,456 KINV IL A and 275,108 KINV IL B redemption shares; with rights to be redeemed for Zalando shares at a ratio of 28 Zalando shares for 143 redemption shares on June 18, 2021 (or around).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0 SEK 0 SEK

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0 SEK 0 SEK

e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

