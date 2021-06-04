 
SRHI Inc. Announces Increase in Ownership of MTV to 90.3%, Name Change to Three Valley Copper and Management Additions

(all amounts expressed in US dollars)

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: SRHI) - SRHI Inc. ("SRHI" or the "Company”) today announces that its ownership of Minera Tres Valles Spa (“MTV”) increased to 90.3% from 70%, shareholders approved a name change of the Company to Three Valley Copper Corp. and the appointment of Ian MacNeily as Chief Financial Officer and Joe Phillips as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

MTV Ownership Increase

On April 16, 2021, the Company announced the closing of a bought-deal financing (the “Financing”) to help support the operations of MTV. In accordance with the MTV shareholders agreement (the “SHA”), the minority shareholder of MTV (the “Minority Shareholder”) and SRH Chile SpA (an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of SRHI) were provided the opportunity to subscribe for newly issued shares of MTV. The Minority Shareholder did not participate resulting in the dilution of their MTV ownership from 30% to 9.7%.

SRHI purchased its 70% equity position from the Minority Shareholder in 2017, and since then, the Company has supported MTV financially with intercompany debt and at each instance, the Minority Shareholder (i) acknowledged and approved the terms and conditions of the intercompany financing, and (ii) expressly indicated that it had no intention to provide financing to MTV. To date, the Minority Shareholder has not contributed any capital to financially support MTV. The Company’s intercompany debt balance with MTV stands at approximately $35 million.

The Minority Shareholder has filed a “Request for Arbitration” under the SHA pursuant to the rules of the “International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce” (the “Filing”) alleging, among other things, that the equity contribution did not comply with the SHA and claiming damages of $16 million. While the Filing is still being reviewed, the Company believes the allegations are without merit and will support its subsidiaries to defend themselves vigorously.

Name Change

At the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2021, shareholders approved a resolution to change the name of the Company. Yesterday, the board of directors approved changing the name of the Company to Three Valley Copper Corp. and is in the process of fulfilling all necessary regulatory and other requirements to make the name change effective during the second half of June 2021. Until that time, the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current ticker symbol before transitioning to Three Valley Copper Corp. under its new ticker symbol.

Wertpapier


