omniQ Signs Agreement with Multibillion Dollar Medical Center for its AI Based Cloud Software for Campus Parking Management, PERCS

04.06.2021   

  • ominQ to deploy PERCS️ (Permitting, Enforcement, Revenue and Collection) Cloud-hosted Software
  • PERCS represents a SaaS Revenue model
  • Additional Gold Service Level Agreement (SLA) provides 24/7/365 support coverage

SALT LAKE CITY, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT - based solutions, announced today a Phase 1 Software as a Service Agreement with a multi-billion dollar top ranked medical center (Medical Center), to deploy its PERCS (Permitting, Enforcement, Revenue and Collection) Cloud-hosted Software for campus parking management.   On an annual basis, the Medical Center generates more than $5 billion in revenue, seeing more than 5 million patients, with more than 50,000 employees and runs a campus on more than 100 acres of land. The agreement calls for an initial two-year term of services with one year renewal options.

In addition, the Medical Center has entered into a Gold Service Level Agreement (SLA) with omniQ to provide 24/7/365 support coverage. The agreement provides terms for remote, onsite, upgrade, warranty, maintenance and hardware replacement throughout the term.

Omniq’s CEO, Shai Lustgarten stated, “The momentum continuous, following our recent announcement regarding our AI based PERCS project at the Georgia State University we are honored to enter into an agreement with this top ranked Medical Center to provide our AI based PERCS software and to streamline campus parking management, and provide for around the clock support. It is hard to overstate how gratifying it is to have omniQ technology solutions selected by an organization that is at the forefront of modern medicine.”

omniQ PERCS will be deployed to aggregate data between various campus staff management systems. The PERCS cloud will manage the campus parking program. Data imported from the campus HR (Workday) system and (LSI and Lenel) Badging Systems will create parker accounts within PERCS cloud. The parking management staff will define parking rules for the campus staff and manage the overall parking program via PERCS cloud. Access to various parking areas for individual users will be downloaded to the existing Parking, Access and Revenue Control System (PARCS) in place. In addition, visitor lots can be enforced for permit violations with the omniQ VISION Mobile LPR vehicle on site.

