Fountain Asset Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 14:47  |  61   |   |   

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) (“Fountain” or the “Company”) wishes to announce that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 1,025,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan to certain directors and officers of the company subject to TSXV approval. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.265 per share and expire on June 3, 2026.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Andrew Parks at (647) 344-4429 or visit Fountain Asset Corp.'s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.





