Alliance Mining Enters into Purchase Agreement with 1911 Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Alliance Mining Corp. (TSXV:ALM) ("Alliance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Purchase agreement with 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold") (TSX.v: AUMB) to acquire 1911 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Alliance Mining Corp. (TSXV:ALM) ("Alliance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Purchase agreement with 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold") (TSX.v: AUMB) to acquire 1911 Gold's prospective interest in twenty-seven (27) mining claims, collectively referred to as the Greenbelt Property located in the Rice Lake Belt, near Bissett, Manitoba.

The Greenbelt Property is located within five kilometres of 1911 Gold's True North Complex at Bissett, Manitoba, comprising a fully permitted and operational 1,300 tonnes per day mill and tailings facility, currently reprocessing historical tailings. Alliance will be exploring the potential of entering into a toll milling agreement with 1911 Gold in the coming months for the processing of ore from the Company's properties in the future.

Further details regarding the purchase agreement and a more detailed property description will be provided in an upcoming news release.

The purchase agreement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

