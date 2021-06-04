 
DGAP-News Metalcorp Group: Securities prospectus for the issue of a secured 6.25% to 6.75% bond 2021/2026 in the volume of up to EUR 250 million was approved today

04.06.2021 / 15:00
Luxembourg, 4 June 2021 - Metalcorp Group S.A., a global service provider for the procurement, production, mining and marketing of metals and minerals, announces that the securities prospectus for the issue of a secured 6.25% to 6.75% bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3) in the volume of up to EUR 250 million was approved today by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The prospectus is available on the website of Metalcorp Group S.A. (www.metalcorpgroup.com/bond) and on the website of the Bourse de Luxembourg (www.bourse.lu) free of charge.

The issue comprises a public offer in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Luxembourg) and in the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany) in the form of a public exchange offer and a public subscription offer as well as a private placement. The public exchange offer will run from 9 June 2021 until 18 June 2021. The public subscription offer for new subscriptions in Germany and Luxembourg via the subscription functionality "Direct Place" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the trading system XETRA as well as the private placement exclusively to qualified investors in Germany and certain other European countries will be conducted from 9 June 2021 until 23 June 2021 (12:00 CEST).

Important note:
This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. The securities, which are the subject of this publication, are offered by the issuer exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg by way of a public offer. Outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, no public offer is being made.

The securities will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This publication does not constitute a prospectus. The investment decision of interested investors with respect to the securities referred to in this publication should be made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus and the terms and conditions of the bonds prepared by the issuer in connection with the public offering of these securities, which are available on the issuer's website at www.metalcorpgroup.com/bond.

About Metalcorp Group S.A.:
Metalcorp Group is a diversified global service provider in the metals and minerals industry including procurement, marketing, mining and processing of such products. The company's divisions are aluminium, metals and concentrates, bulk and ferrous. Metalcorp Group carries out a risk averse back-to-back business model underpinned by a significant asset base. The 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) is traded on the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG ("Freiverkehr" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange), while the 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: NO0010795701) is traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

For further information:
Better Orange IR & HV AG
Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung
+49 89 8896906-25
metalcorp@better-orange.de

Metalcorp Group S.A.
Anouar Belli
+352 2799 0145 55
abelli@metalcorpgroup.com


