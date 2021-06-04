DGAP-News Metalcorp Group: Securities prospectus for the issue of a secured 6.25% to 6.75% bond 2021/2026 in the volume of up to EUR 250 million was approved today
DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Metalcorp Group: Securities prospectus for the issue of a secured 6.25% to 6.75% bond 2021/2026 in the volume of up to EUR 250 million was approved today
04.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
