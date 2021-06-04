Catalent, Inc. to Present at the Biopharma CEO Investor Forum

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that John Chiminski, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will virtually present at the Biopharma CEO Investor Forum at 9:45 a.m. ET on June 8, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at http://investor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.