Catalent, Inc. to Present at the Biopharma CEO Investor Forum

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that John Chiminski, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will virtually present at the Biopharma CEO Investor Forum at 9:45 a.m. ET on June 8, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at http://investor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Catalent, Inc.
 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500 Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 15,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
28.05.21
Catalent, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference and the William Blair Growth Stock Conference
21.05.21
Catalent, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference
13.05.21
Catalent Publishes Second Annual Corporate Responsibility Report Highlighting Achievements in an Extraordinary Year for the Pharmaceutical Industry
13.05.21
Steigende Inflations- und Zinsängste in den USA – Aktienverkäufe in unseren Strategie-/ Themendepots
11.05.21
Catalent Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession