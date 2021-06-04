 
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces First International 5G Location Services Contract with a Tier-One Carrier

June 4, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communication technologies, announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its Location Technologies group, a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded its first international 5G location services contract with a leading tier-one mobile network operator in Australia.

“We are pleased to continue working with this long-standing customer who has leveraged Comtech’s location technology platforms over the years to support the increasing demands of public safety services across the 3G, 4G and now also 5G networks,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We have a proven track record of long-term customer relationships where our location technology supports enterprises worldwide.”

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

