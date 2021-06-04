Trodelvy Demonstrates Superior Outcomes to Standard of Care in Second-Line Treatment of Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer in Phase 3 ASCENT Study

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced new data from the Phase 3 ASCENT study evaluating Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in relapsed or refractory metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). In this subgroup analysis of brain metastases-negative patients who received only one line of prior systemic therapy in the metastatic setting in addition to having disease recurrence or progression within 12 months of (neo)adjuvant chemotherapy, Trodelvy improved progression-free survival (PFS), with a 59% reduction in the risk of disease worsening or death (HR: 0.41; 95% CI: 0.22-0.76) and a median PFS of 5.7 months (n=33) versus 1.5 months with chemotherapy (n=32). Trodelvy also extended median overall survival to 10.9 months versus 4.9 months with chemotherapy (HR: 0.51; 95% CI: 0.28-0.91). The results were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (Abstract #1080).

“In patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, outcomes are typically poor – especially among patients who progress within 12 months of (neo)adjuvant chemotherapy,” said Lisa Carey, MD, Medical Director of the UNC Breast Center, the Physician-in-Chief of the North Carolina Cancer Hospital and Associate Director of Clinical Research at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. “In the Phase 3 ASCENT study, Trodelvy was the first treatment to demonstrate a proven survival advantage in pre-treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic TNBC, and the analysis presented at ASCO reaffirms this benefit over standard of care with important new data in the second-line setting.”

Additional results showed Trodelvy demonstrated a higher overall response rate compared with chemotherapy (30% versus 3%). Efficacy results from this subgroup were consistent with those observed in the overall ASCENT study population.

The safety profile of Trodelvy in this subgroup was consistent with prior reports. The most frequent Grade ≥3 treatment-related adverse reactions for Trodelvy compared to chemotherapy were neutropenia (61% versus 21%), leukopenia (9% versus 0%), diarrhea (6% versus 0%), anemia (3% versus 6%), and fatigue (3% versus 0%). One patient in this subgroup who received Trodelvy experienced febrile neutropenia. Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation were low across both groups (6% in each). There were no treatment-related deaths with Trodelvy in this subgroup. The Trodelvy U.S. Prescribing Information has a BOXED WARNING for severe or life-threatening neutropenia and severe diarrhea; see below for Important Safety Information.