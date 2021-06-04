 
Exelixis Announces Positive Phase 2 Results for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Patients with Metastatic Non-Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma at ASCO 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 15:00   

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) today announced promising phase 2 results for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s OPDIVO (nivolumab) in patients with advanced or metastatic non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC) from an investigator-sponsored trial. The combination regimen showed promising efficacy and an acceptable safety profile in patients with metastatic nccRCC with papillary, unclassified or translocation-associated histologies. The data will be presented as part of the Poster Discussion Session: Genitourinary Cancer – Kidney and Bladder at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually, June 4-8, 2021. All posters will be available on demand beginning at 6:00 a.m. PT on Friday, June 4.

“The strong objective response rate associated with cabozantinib in combination with nivolumab in this trial is a meaningful finding for this patient community, who are typically not the focus of major clinical trials for kidney cancer,” said Dr. Chung-Han Lee, medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and principal investigator for the study. “We look forward to building on these results with additional insights into which types of non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma may be most likely to respond to this combination regimen.”

This single-institution, non-randomized, open-label, investigator-sponsored, phase 2 trial of CABOMETYX 40 mg in combination with OPDIVO (240 mg every two weeks or 480 mg every four weeks) was conducted by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The trial enrolled patients with advanced or metastatic nccRCC who had not received prior immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy. A total of 47 patients were treated; 40 patients with papillary, unclassified, or translocation-associated RCC in cohort 1, and seven patients with chromophobe histology in cohort 2. Median follow-up was 13.1 months.

In cohort 1, CABOMETYX in combination with OPDIVO demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 47.5% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 31.5–63.9). Among the 32 patients with papillary histology, ORR was 47% (95% CI: 29–65). Objective responses were seen in five of six patients with NF2 mutations, four of five patients with FH mutations and one of six patients with SETD2 mutations. Median duration of response was 13.6 months. Median progression-free survival was 12.5 months (95% CI: 6.3–15.9), and median overall survival was 28 months (95% CI: 16.3–non-estimable). A best response of stable disease was observed for five of seven patients in cohort 2.

