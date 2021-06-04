Puma Biotechnology Presents Data from the EGFR Exon 18-mutant NSCLC Cohort of the Phase II SUMMIT Trial at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

The Phase II SUMMIT basket trial is an open-label, multicenter, multinational study that includes a cohort evaluating the safety and efficacy of neratinib administered daily to patients with EGFR exon 18-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Patients received 240 mg of neratinib daily as a single agent with mandatory loperamide prophylaxis.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, presented interim results from the Phase II SUMMIT basket trial, assessing the efficacy of neratinib in patients with EGFR exon 18-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including patients with central nervous system (CNS) involvement, at the virtual 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting. The presentation, entitled “Neratinib efficacy in a subgroup of patients with EGFR exon 18-mutant non-small cell lung cancer and central nervous system involvement: findings from the SUMMIT basket trial,” is included in the Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic Poster Session (#9068).

A cohort of 11 patients with EGFR exon 18-mutant NSCLC from the Phase II SUMMIT basket trial, including patients with central nervous system involvement, were evaluated for safety and efficacy. Prior lines of therapies included EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) (91%), chemotherapy (55%) and checkpoint inhibitors (IOs) (27%). Patients with stable, asymptomatic CNS metastasis were enrolled. Of the 11 patients, 3 patients had baseline CNS metastasis.

Of the 10 evaluable patients who had previously been treated with an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor, 6 patients (60%) experienced a partial response (PR), and 4 patients (40%) demonstrated a confirmed partial response. Four additional patients showed stable disease (SD) lasting ≥16 weeks – bringing the experienced clinical benefit that includes confirmed complete response or partial response or stable disease for at least 16 weeks to 80%. The median duration of response (DOR) was 7.5 months, and the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 9.1 months with some patients remaining on treatment. Of the 3 patients who had CNS metastases, best responses were 2 PR and 1 SD and individual PFS times were 1.9 to 9.1 months. These results suggest that neratinib can be a potential treatment option for patients with NSCLC and hard-to-treat CNS metastases.