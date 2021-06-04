 
Robotic Assistance Devices Obtains New Orders

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received 2 new orders for its increasingly popular ROSA units. The company reports that these new orders have been received since its last public announcement.

Although not named due to confidentiality agreements, the company indicated that one of these ROSA units will be installed at a national grocery distributor and was sold through an authorized RAD dealer. The second ROSA order will be deployed by a leading East Coast security firm that is expected to sign as an authorized dealer.

“RAD’s product offering continues to attract new users, new markets, and new dealers,” said Mark Folmer, COO of RAD. “With the recent addition of ROSA180 and ROSA270, RAD now has a solution well-suited for every security profile, every vertical market, and all applications. Once deployed, these two ROSA units will immediately go to work covering security lapses and solving problems that these end-users are experiencing,” Folmer concluded.

Since the beginning of its fiscal year, March 1, 2021, RAD has reported that is has received a total of 60 units on order. “At this moment we have confidence that we can finish this fiscal year at an annual revenue run rate that’s 5 to 20 times greater than our last fiscal year,” said Steve Reinharz, Founder and President of RAD. “The RAD business development team and dealer network has never been stronger and continues to penetrate new ground, taking new territory,” Reinharz added.

ROSA (Responsive Observation Security Agent) is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in as little as 15 minutes. Its AI-driven security systems include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has recently published two case studies describing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of trespassing, theft, and vagrancy at construction sites across Florida and car rental locations in Southern California.

