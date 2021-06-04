 
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from QINLOCK and Rebastinib Programs at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021   

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced two e-poster presentations at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting. The presentations include intra-patient dose escalation (IPDE) data from the INVICTUS Phase 3 study of QINLOCK in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), as well as preliminary results from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1b/2 study of rebastinib in combination with paclitaxel in patients with endometrial cancer.

Both e-poster presentations are now available on-demand via the ASCO Meeting Library and on the Company’s website at www.deciphera.com/presentations-publications.

“We are committed to understanding the full benefit QINLOCK may provide to patients with GIST and the data presented at ASCO further demonstrate the important clinical benefits QINLOCK can provide in this population,” said Matthew L. Sherman, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Deciphera. “Importantly, consistent with our Phase 1 data, these exploratory results from the Phase 3 study show that dose escalation to QINLOCK 150 mg BID after disease progression on QINLOCK 150 mg QD can offer substantial additional clinical benefit with a tolerable safety profile. As the body of data supporting QINLOCK’s efficacy and safety continues to grow, we are pleased with QINLOCK’s potential to offer clinically meaningful benefit for GIST patients in multiple settings of the disease.”

Dr. Sherman continued, “Results presented today from the endometrial cancer cohort of the Phase 1b/2 study of rebastinib, our selective TIE2 inhibitor, in combination with paclitaxel continue to demonstrate rebastinib’s anti-tumor activity as well as its evolving safety profile. We look forward to sharing updated data from the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer cohort of this study in the third quarter of 2021 and finalizing the pivotal development plan for rebastinib in combination with paclitaxel in the second half of 2021.”

INVICTUS Dose Escalation Data

The INVICTUS Phase 3 clinical study is a randomized (2:1), double-blind, placebo-controlled, international, multicenter study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of QINLOCK compared to placebo in patients with advanced GIST whose previous therapies have included at least imatinib, sunitinib, and regorafenib. The Company previously reported primary results from the randomized portion of the INVICTUS study, in which QINLOCK significantly improved PFS and showed a clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit. An exploratory analysis was conducted to assess the safety and efficacy of QINLOCK dose escalation to 150 mg BID among patients randomized to QINLOCK 150 mg QD in the INVICTUS study.

