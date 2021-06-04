 
checkAd

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Presents Poziotinib Data in Patients with Brain Metastases from the ZENITH20 Clinical Trial at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 15:00  |  67   |   |   

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today presented an e-poster on poziotinib CNS activity in patients with NSCLC with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutations. These data from Cohorts 1, 2 and 3 of the ongoing ZENITH20 clinical trial assessed the results from 36 patients with brain metastases at baseline with three patients (8%) achieving intracranial complete responses. The presentation titled “CNS activity of poziotinib in NSCLC with exon 20 insertion mutations” is available on the website for the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting being held June 4-8, 2021.

“CNS metastases are a common and life-threatening complication of metastatic disease in NSCLC patients,” said Francois Lebel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “These data show clinically meaningful CNS activity for poziotinib treated NSCLC patients with CNS metastases with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.”

CNS Activity from the ZENITH20 Clinical Trial

The ZENITH20 trial has enrolled NSCLC patients with EGFR and HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. This analysis looked at the results for 284 patients from Cohorts 1, 2 and 3. 36 patients had brain metastases as reviewed by an independent central imaging laboratory from baseline. Brain metastasis occurs frequently in NSCLC, up to 25% of patients, and is associated with short survival. Patients received poziotinib at a dose of 16mg once daily.

The poster presentations will be available for viewing by registered participants during the conference via the ASCO website beginning on June 4, 2021.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals please visit www.sppirx.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals - Chancen und Risiken?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Presents Poziotinib Data in Patients with Brain Metastases from the ZENITH20 Clinical Trial at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today presented an e-poster on poziotinib CNS activity in patients with NSCLC with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutations. These data …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces That the ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim) Pre-Approval Inspection Has Been Initiated
28.05.21
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Data for Poziotinib in Patients with Brain Metastases at the Upcoming 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
27.05.21
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in June
13.05.21
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update