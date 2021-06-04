Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Presents Poziotinib Data in Patients with Brain Metastases from the ZENITH20 Clinical Trial at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

“CNS metastases are a common and life-threatening complication of metastatic disease in NSCLC patients,” said Francois Lebel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “These data show clinically meaningful CNS activity for poziotinib treated NSCLC patients with CNS metastases with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.”

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today presented an e-poster on poziotinib CNS activity in patients with NSCLC with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutations. These data from Cohorts 1, 2 and 3 of the ongoing ZENITH20 clinical trial assessed the results from 36 patients with brain metastases at baseline with three patients (8%) achieving intracranial complete responses. The presentation titled “CNS activity of poziotinib in NSCLC with exon 20 insertion mutations” is available on the website for the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting being held June 4-8, 2021.

CNS Activity from the ZENITH20 Clinical Trial

The ZENITH20 trial has enrolled NSCLC patients with EGFR and HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. This analysis looked at the results for 284 patients from Cohorts 1, 2 and 3. 36 patients had brain metastases as reviewed by an independent central imaging laboratory from baseline. Brain metastasis occurs frequently in NSCLC, up to 25% of patients, and is associated with short survival. Patients received poziotinib at a dose of 16mg once daily.

