Moody’s Upgrades Kemper’s Outlook to Positive, Affirms Ratings

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Moody’s Investors Service has revised the rating outlook for Kemper to positive from stable based on the group’s improving profitability and solid market position as a leading non-standard personal auto insurer. In addition, Moody’s has affirmed the Baa3 senior debt rating of Kemper as well as the A3 insurance financial strength ratings of its leading property/casualty and life insurance subsidiaries.

Moody’s said its positive outlook reflects Kemper’s improved profitability with an average return on capital of about 8.5% in the past three years. Its rating affirmation reflects Kemper’s diversified revenues and earnings from its non-standard personal auto insurance and life businesses, its profitable home service insurance business, solid risk adjusted subsidiary capitalization, and a high-quality fixed income portfolio.