 
checkAd

Guardant Health Presents Data at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting Showing Blood Test Highly Accurate in Detecting Colorectal Cancer in Patients With Early-Stage Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 15:10  |  103   |   |   

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) presents new data at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held from June 4-June 8, 2021, showing that its LUNAR-2 blood test is a highly sensitive test that can detect colorectal cancer (CRC) in early-stage cancer patients. This largest ever cohort continues to demonstrate the performance and robustness of the LUNAR-2 assay.1,2

Today, it is estimated that only 68% of adults, 50 years and older, are screened for CRC despite the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) target compliance goal of 80%.3-5 A patient-friendly blood testing option with high sensitivity could finally bridge the gap to this compliance goal, and bend the mortality curve for the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.6

The data (N=705) show that the LUNAR-2 assay achieved overall sensitivity of 91% in early-stage CRC (stage I, II, and III), and specificity of 94%. The performance in this new cohort of CRC cases, and cancer-free controls, is consistent with previously reported data.1-2 Notably, no differences in sensitivity for CRC detection were observed in patients presenting with asymptomatic disease, compared to those patients who were symptomatic, despite the lower cell-free DNA (cfDNA) tumor fractions observed in asymptomatic patients, suggesting the test will have clinically meaningful performance in an average-risk screening population. Further, an expanded multi-cohort analysis of over 1,300 cases of patients with CRC, demonstrated that the LUNAR-2 assay consistently delivers clinical meaningful sensitivity for the detection of early-stage cancer.

The LUNAR-2 assay achieves industry-leading performance for detecting early-stage CRC by simultaneously interrogating somatic, methylation, and fragmentomic signals from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the blood.

“It’s exciting to see the latest data on Guardant Health’s LUNAR-2 assay, which are consistent with prior data, but most importantly deliver the performance necessary for clinical adoption in average-risk colorectal cancer screening,” said Jeeyun Lee, MD, Professor, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Samsung Medical Center. “It’s great to see the momentum Guardant Health has achieved since the introduction of their best-in-class liquid biopsy technology in 2014. Now, they are at the precipice of delivering a highly sensitive colorectal cancer screening test, and I look forward to seeing the outcome of their registrational study.”

Seite 1 von 3
Guardant Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guardant Health Presents Data at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting Showing Blood Test Highly Accurate in Detecting Colorectal Cancer in Patients With Early-Stage Cancer Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) presents new data at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held from June 4-June 8, 2021, showing that its LUNAR-2 blood test is a highly sensitive test that can detect …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.05.21
Guardant360 CDx Receives FDA Approval as First and Only Liquid Biopsy Companion Diagnostic for Amgen’s LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) KRASG12C Inhibitor for Use in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
28.05.21
Guardant Health Files Lawsuit Against Natera for Misleading Oncologists
21.05.21
Guardant360 CDx Receives FDA Approval as Companion Diagnostic for Janssen’s RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) for Use in Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations
20.05.21
Guardant Health to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences
19.05.21
Guardant Health Presents Data at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting Showing Utility of Liquid Biopsy in Early- and Late-Stage Cancers