Advent Technologies Welcomes U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, to the Company’s Facilities in Patras, Greece

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) today announced that Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent Chairman and CEO, welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, to the Company’s facilities at Patras Science Park. During the Ambassador’s visit there was a walking tour of the production areas of Advent Technologies SA at Patras Science Park. The productions areas are:

FC Stacks/Hardware R&D and Manufacturing Area This area is a dedicated area for prototype FC Stack Production (from 100 W to 3 kW). Additionally, research and development for new, lightweight components is taking place for the new generation of products.



Membrane Electrode Assembly (“MEA”) Production Area This manufacturing area was recently upgraded/upscaled and the assembly of components takes place to produce MEAs. Advent has multiple different shaped and sized MEAs that are produced, are sold worldwide to customers who then integrate them into Fuel Cell (“FC”) Stacks.



Sensor Membrane Production Area This is a dedicated lab space where production of phosphoric acid imbibed polymeric membranes takes place. The Company’s polymer and dry membranes are manufactured in its state-of-the-art Massachusetts facility through a toll manufacturing process. The acid imbibed membranes are sent to the customer and through a final assembly process, they are transformed into a multi-gas sensor for mobile phone devices.



Furthermore, the Company is in the process of refurbishing two extra rooms/labs where R&D chemical synthesis and Scale Up will be taking place, for the new generation of materials/MEAs. These new areas will be ready this summer.

Dr. Gregoriou commented on the visit stating, “It was an honor to welcome Ambassador Pyatt to our facilities in Patras today. The visit gave us the opportunity to present the Advent business plan, our current product status and our flexible “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” option. We were also able to showcase our new generation of products that will allow the Company to enter other big markets such as Automotive, Aviation and Portable.”

Ambassador Pyatt stated, "Advent Technologies continues to be a great example of how partnerships between U.S. technology leaders and the Greek innovation ecosystem lead to cutting-edge solutions that address today’s global issues. Advent’s work reflects the entrepreneurial DNA that our countries share, as well as our governments’ shared commitment to a clean energy future. We look forward to working closely together in the months and years to come, aided by our new U.S.-Greece Science and Technology Agreement and Advent’s growing investments and presence in both countries.”