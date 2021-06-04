 
checkAd

Advent Technologies Welcomes U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, to the Company’s Facilities in Patras, Greece

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 15:00  |  88   |   |   

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) today announced that Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent Chairman and CEO, welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, to the Company’s facilities at Patras Science Park. During the Ambassador’s visit there was a walking tour of the production areas of Advent Technologies SA at Patras Science Park. The productions areas are:

  • FC Stacks/Hardware R&D and Manufacturing Area
    • This area is a dedicated area for prototype FC Stack Production (from 100 W to 3 kW). Additionally, research and development for new, lightweight components is taking place for the new generation of products.
  • Membrane Electrode Assembly (“MEA”) Production Area
    • This manufacturing area was recently upgraded/upscaled and the assembly of components takes place to produce MEAs. Advent has multiple different shaped and sized MEAs that are produced, are sold worldwide to customers who then integrate them into Fuel Cell (“FC”) Stacks.
  • Sensor Membrane Production Area
    • This is a dedicated lab space where production of phosphoric acid imbibed polymeric membranes takes place. The Company’s polymer and dry membranes are manufactured in its state-of-the-art Massachusetts facility through a toll manufacturing process. The acid imbibed membranes are sent to the customer and through a final assembly process, they are transformed into a multi-gas sensor for mobile phone devices.

Furthermore, the Company is in the process of refurbishing two extra rooms/labs where R&D chemical synthesis and Scale Up will be taking place, for the new generation of materials/MEAs. These new areas will be ready this summer.

Dr. Gregoriou commented on the visit stating, “It was an honor to welcome Ambassador Pyatt to our facilities in Patras today. The visit gave us the opportunity to present the Advent business plan, our current product status and our flexible “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” option. We were also able to showcase our new generation of products that will allow the Company to enter other big markets such as Automotive, Aviation and Portable.”

Ambassador Pyatt stated, "Advent Technologies continues to be a great example of how partnerships between U.S. technology leaders and the Greek innovation ecosystem lead to cutting-edge solutions that address today’s global issues. Advent’s work reflects the entrepreneurial DNA that our countries share, as well as our governments’ shared commitment to a clean energy future. We look forward to working closely together in the months and years to come, aided by our new U.S.-Greece Science and Technology Agreement and Advent’s growing investments and presence in both countries.”

Seite 1 von 3


Advent Technologies Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advent Technologies Welcomes U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, to the Company’s Facilities in Patras, Greece Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) today announced that Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent Chairman and CEO, welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, to the Company’s facilities at Patras Science Park. During …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Datto Upgrades Virtual SIRIS To Help Combat Ransomware
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Advent Technologies Signs New Contract with U.S. Department of Defense for Wearable Fuel Cell
26.05.21
Advent Technologies Reports Fivefold Increase in Bookings and Shipments of Materials for Redox Flow Batteries in Q1
20.05.21
Advent Technologies Reports Q1 2021 Results
20.05.21
Advent Technologies Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
19.05.21
Advent Technologies Participates in Major European Hydrogen Project (IPCEI) “White Dragon” Proposal Submission
18.05.21
Advent Technologies Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou to Address Reuters Events Hydrogen 2021
17.05.21
Advent Technologies Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting to June 8, 2021
17.05.21
Advent Technologies Provides Business Update