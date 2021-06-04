 
DRAFTS OF RESOLUTIONS for JSC “Olainfarm” Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 18, 2021

DRAFTS OF RESOLUTIONS
for JSC “Olainfarm” Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
on June 18, 2021

      3.   Reports of the Management Board, Council and conclusion of certified auditor

Draft of resolution:
To take a notice of reports of the Management Board, Council, Audit committee and conclusion of certified auditor of JSC “Olainfarm”.

      4.   Approval of Annual Report for year 2020

Draft of resolution:
To approve the Consolidated and Parent Company’s Annual Report of JSC „Olainfarm” for 2020 with profit in the amount of EUR 11 530 000,00.

      5.   Distribution of profit

Draft of resolution:
5.1. To pay dividends to the shareholders of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" in the amount of EUR 2 394 463,26, which amounts to 0,17 euro (seventeen cents) per share, from accumulated before 31 December 2017 and not distributed profit;
5.2. Profit of JSC “Olainfarm” for the year 2020 in the amount of EUR 11 530 000,00 to retain undistributed;

To set the following order for dividends calculation and payment:
5.3. to set for ex-date (last working day before the Record Date): July 8, 2021, for dividends record date: July 9, 2021 and for the date of dividends payment: July 12, 2021;
5.4. To pay out dividends observing the order set in clause 8 and 9 of the Transitional Provisions of Enterprise Income Tax Law.

      6.   Election of the Audit committee and determination of remuneration for Audit committee

Draft of resolution:
6.1. To elect as a member of Audit Committee of Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm” for the further term of 2 years:
      ______________________
      ______________________
      ______________________
6.2.   To set the total monthly remuneration for the Audit committee members in total amount of EUR ____.


      7.   Election of certified auditor for the audit of the Annual Report for 2021, 2022, 2023 and determination of remuneration

Draft of resolution:
To elect certified auditor company limited liability company ”PricewaterhouseCoopers” to be the auditor for the annual report and consolidated annual report of JSC „Olainfarm” in 2021, 2022 and 2023 years, prepared in accordance with International financial reporting standards of European Union, and to set the total remuneration in the amount of EUR 383 400,00 excluding VAT.

The Management Board
of the Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm”

Annexes:

  • Council’s report
  • Audit Committee’s report
  • Audited 2020 annual report with Council’s and Audit Committee’s Reports
  • The results of the competition for the selection of sworn auditors

Additional information:
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC “Olainfarm”
Phone: +371 29178878
E-mail: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachments





