iTeos Therapeutics Announces New Phase 1/2a Data Indicating Antitumor Activity of inupadenant, its Adenosine A2A Receptor Antagonist, at ASCO 2021

Updated results from a dataset of 43 patients showed durable responses and stable disease greater than six months with inupadenant monotherapy in five patients with advanced solid tumors, including previously reported confirmed partial responses in patients with checkpoint-inhibitor resistant melanoma and heavily pretreated castrate-resistant prostate cancer, and a newly reported patient with heavily pretreated non-small cell lung cancer who had stable disease lasting more than 10 months

Preliminary analyses of tumor biopsies indicated that the expression of A 2A receptor in pre-treatment tumor samples is associated with clinical outcome in patients with solid tumors treated with single agent inupadenant

Single-agent administration of inupadenant was well tolerated, consistent with the previously reported safety data

Company will continue to evaluate inupadenant and the A 2A receptor biomarker in ongoing Phase 1b/2a trial in combination with pembrolizumab and in combination with chemotherapy



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced new clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial of inupadenant (EOS-850), a next-generation adenosine receptor (A 2A R) antagonist, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2021. Updated results from the single-agent dose-escalation and expansion portions of the trial provided evidence of durable antitumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors and indicated safety consistent with previously reported results. Three serious adverse events considered possibly related to treatment with inupadenant had plausible alternate causes and do not represent a new safety concern for the program. Additionally, preliminary analyses of pre-treatment tumor biopsies indicated that the expression of A 2A R is associated with clinical outcomes in patients with solid tumors treated with single agent inupadenant.