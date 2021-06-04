 
G1 Therapeutics Presents Phase 1 Data at ASCO Describing Favorable Safety Profile and Evidence of Antitumor Activity of Rintodestrant Combined with Palbociclib in Patients with ER+/HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
- Combination of Rintodestrant and Palbociclib was Very Well Tolerated with No Reported Discontinuations due to Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events (TEAEs) -

- 60% Clinical Benefit Rate Achieved in Full Analysis Set at Week 24 -

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today presented results from its Phase 1 study of its oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), rintodestrant, demonstrating the drug was very well tolerated and did not result in additional or more severe toxicities when added to palbociclib for the treatment of ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer. In addition, encouraging antitumor activity was observed in the study, with a doubling of the clinical benefit rate (defined by percentage of patients with either confirmed complete or partial response or stable disease lasting ≥ 24 weeks) from 30 percent with rintodestrant monotherapy to 60 percent with the combination of rintodestrant and palbociclib. This effect included patients with tumors harboring ESR1 variants, which are known to modulate breast cancer severity and resistance to hormone therapy. These data are being presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual virtual meeting, and the posters are available in the scientific publications section of G1’s website.

“Between 30% and 50% of estrogen-positive tumors become resistant to selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), so it is imperative that new and well tolerated approaches to overcoming resistance and improving response rates are developed,” said Raj Malik, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at G1 Therapeutics. “We previously demonstrated that rintodestrant monotherapy has a favorable safety profile in patients with heavily pretreated ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer, and the third arm now shows that the combination of rintodestrant and palbociclib provides the same favorable safety profile as well as important indicators of antitumor activity warranting further evaluation of the potential of this combination. Importantly, no ocular toxicity or bradycardia was observed during this trial, both of which are common adverse events observed in trials of other oral SERDs. These data add to the potential for rintodestrant to be an active and well-tolerated oral SERD for the treatment of ER+, HER2- breast cancer as we ultimately seek to out-license the drug."

