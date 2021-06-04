Healthier Choices Management Corp. Reminder Rights Offering Expires on June 10, 2021
Issuer Free Writing Prospectus dated June 4,2021
Filed Pursuant to Rule 433(f) under the Securities Act of 1933
Relating to the Prospectus dated May 19, 2021
Registration Statement No. 333-255356
Hollywood, FL, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (referred to as “HCMC” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: HCMC) announced today that it is nearing the previously-announced expiration date for its rights offering of 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time on June 10, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”). Importantly, for stockholders whose shares of our common stock that are held in a brokerage account or are otherwise not registered directly with the Company, the deadline to exercise their subscription rights with their respective brokerage firms may be as soon as today, Friday, June 4, 2021. Examples of brokerage firms with whom stockholders may have accounts include TD Waterhouse, Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Charles Schwab, Interactive Brokers, RBC, and other personal, financial, or online brokers. Information regarding specific broker-related deadlines can be obtained directly from the broker, however, the table below indicates the deadlines for certain brokers from whom the Company was able to obtain information. Please confirm the below cutoff dates and times with your individual broker.
|Deadline To Exercise Their Subscription Rights
|Contact Information
|TD Waterhouse
|June 4 th 11:59 pm est
|800-667-6299
|Fidelity
|June 8th 4:00 pm est
|800-343-3548
|TD Ameritrade
|June 8th 1:00 pm est
|800-669-3900
|E*TRADE
|June 8th 4:00 pm est
|800-387-2331
|Charles Schwab
|June 8th 7:00 pm est
|866-855-9102
|Interactive Brokers
|June 10th 10:00 am est
|877-442 2757
|RBC
|June 8th 5:00 pm est
|416-977-1255
If exercising subscription rights through a broker, dealer, custodian bank, or other nominee (including any mobile or online investment platform), the rights holders of record should deliver all required subscription documents and subscription payments pursuant to the instructions provided by their nominee, mobile or online platform, by the cutoff deadline set by said broker, dealer, custodian bank, or other nominee or other mobile or online investment platform.
