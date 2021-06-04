 
Harpoon Therapeutics Presents Updated Interim Clinical Data for the PSMA-targeting TriTAC HPN424 at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

  • The ongoing dose escalation Phase 1/2a trial has enrolled 89 patients with progressive, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in 13 cohorts.

  • Safety data continues to show that HPN424 is generally well tolerated, and cytokine-related adverse events have been transient and manageable.

  • Signals of clinical activity include patients with reductions in serum prostate specific antigen (PSA), a confirmed partial response, and patients remaining on study for more than 24 weeks.

  • Management to host webcast and conference call to review and update the HPN424 data presented at ASCO and provide a pipeline update today at 4 p.m. ET /1 p.m. PT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today presented interim data from the ongoing dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1/2a trial for HPN424 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. HPN424 targets prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and is based on Harpoon’s proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC) platform designed to recruit a patient’s own immune cells to kill tumor cells.

As of April 23, 2021, the data cutoff date for the ASCO presentation, 89 patients have been dosed across 13 cohorts at fixed doses of 1.3 to 160 ng/kg and in step dosing cohorts up to 300ng/kg administered as a weekly intravenous infusion. These interim data demonstrated:

  • HPN424 was active and generally well tolerated
  • Antitumor activity included a confirmed PR per RECIST, PSA declines and circulating tumor cell (CTC) reductions
  • Treatment duration > 24 weeks observed in 15 of 74 (20%) pts, including 8 of 17 (47%) chemo-naïve patients
  • Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) has been transient and manageable with 4% of patients experiencing Grade 3 CRS
  • CRS and transaminitis events observed most often in Cycle 1, with diminished frequency and severity in subsequent cycles
  • Introduction of step dose regimens has allowed for the administration of higher target doses, currently at 300ng/kg

“These encouraging data for HPN424 are continuing to show clinical activity, target engagement, and a manageable safety profile in this heavily pretreated patient population,” stated Jerry McMahon, Ph.D., President and CEO, Harpoon Therapeutics. “As our step dose cohorts continue to enroll patients, we believe we are nearing the dose we intend to explore in the first expansion cohort that we plan to initiate this year.”

