 
checkAd

Leaf Group Receives Letter from Graham Holdings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 15:00  |  59   |   |   

Graham Holdings Makes Clear It Will Not Raise Merger Consideration of $8.50 Per Share

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (“Leaf Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, today announced that it received the following letter from Graham Holdings Company (“Graham Holdings”) (NYSE: GHC) regarding its pending acquisition of the Company:

Arlington, Virginia

June 3, 2021

Leaf Group Ltd. (“Leaf Group” or the “Company”)
1655 26th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Attention: Mr. Sean Moriarty, Chief Executive Officer

with copies to: the Board of Directors of Leaf Group Ltd.

Dear Sean,

We are writing to provide clarity to you and to the Leaf Group stockholders, and reiterate that we will not increase the merger consideration of $8.50 in cash per share of Leaf Group common stock. Our proposed price of $8.50 per share in cash reflects our careful and extensive due diligence review of the Company, and is our best and final offer.

We remain enthusiastic about the Leaf Group business and its fit within our long-term strategic goals.

Very truly yours,

GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY

By: /s/ Tim O’Shaughnessy
Name: Tim O’Shaughnessy
Title: Chief Executive Officer

About Leaf Group 

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

About Graham Holdings Company

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) is a diversified education and media company whose operations include educational services; television broadcasting; online, podcast, print and local TV news and other content; social-media advertising services; manufacturing; automotive dealerships; restaurants and entertainment venues; custom framing; and home health and hospice care. Graham Holdings’ Kaplan, Inc. subsidiary provides a wide variety of educational services, both domestically and outside the United States. Graham Holdings’ media operations comprise the ownership and operation of television broadcasting (through the ownership and operation of seven television broadcast stations) plus Slate and Foreign Policy magazines; and Pinna, an ad-free audio streaming service for children. Graham Holdings’ home health and hospice operations provide home health, hospice and palliative services. Graham Holdings’ manufacturing companies comprise the ownership of a supplier of pressure treated wood, an electrical solutions company, a manufacturer of lifting solutions, and a supplier of certain parts used in electric utilities and industrial systems. Graham Holdings also owns automotive dealerships, restaurants, a custom framing service company, a cybersecurity training company, a marketing solutions provider, and a customer data and analytics software company.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leaf Group Receives Letter from Graham Holdings Graham Holdings Makes Clear It Will Not Raise Merger Consideration of $8.50 Per ShareSANTA MONICA, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Leaf Group Ltd. (“Leaf Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION