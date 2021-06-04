Leaf Group Receives Letter from Graham Holdings

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (“Leaf Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, today announced that it received the following letter from Graham Holdings Company (“Graham Holdings”) (NYSE: GHC) regarding its pending acquisition of the Company:

Graham Holdings Makes Clear It Will Not Raise Merger Consideration of $8.50 Per Share

June 3, 2021

Leaf Group Ltd. (“Leaf Group” or the “Company”)

Dear Sean,

We are writing to provide clarity to you and to the Leaf Group stockholders, and reiterate that we will not increase the merger consideration of $8.50 in cash per share of Leaf Group common stock. Our proposed price of $8.50 per share in cash reflects our careful and extensive due diligence review of the Company, and is our best and final offer.

We remain enthusiastic about the Leaf Group business and its fit within our long-term strategic goals.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

About Graham Holdings Company

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) is a diversified education and media company whose operations include educational services; television broadcasting; online, podcast, print and local TV news and other content; social-media advertising services; manufacturing; automotive dealerships; restaurants and entertainment venues; custom framing; and home health and hospice care. Graham Holdings’ Kaplan, Inc. subsidiary provides a wide variety of educational services, both domestically and outside the United States. Graham Holdings’ media operations comprise the ownership and operation of television broadcasting (through the ownership and operation of seven television broadcast stations) plus Slate and Foreign Policy magazines; and Pinna, an ad-free audio streaming service for children. Graham Holdings’ home health and hospice operations provide home health, hospice and palliative services. Graham Holdings’ manufacturing companies comprise the ownership of a supplier of pressure treated wood, an electrical solutions company, a manufacturer of lifting solutions, and a supplier of certain parts used in electric utilities and industrial systems. Graham Holdings also owns automotive dealerships, restaurants, a custom framing service company, a cybersecurity training company, a marketing solutions provider, and a customer data and analytics software company.