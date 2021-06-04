Constellation Pharmaceuticals Presents Phase 1 Data for CPI-0209 at ASCO Annual Meeting

Pharmacodynamic data show comprehensive target engagement after treatment with CPI-0209 monotherapy

Oral, once-daily 350mg dose selected for Phase 2

Enrollment of tumor-specific expansion cohorts is ongoing



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today summarized in a poster presentation preliminary data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of CPI-0209, a novel, second-generation, small molecule inhibitor of Enhancer of Zeste Homolog 2 (EZH2). These data were published online in conjunction with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, and show comprehensive target engagement and durable exposure of CPI-0209. Anti-tumor activity of CPI-0209 in pre-clinical models was demonstrated across several advanced hematologic and solid tumor types.

“We designed CPI-0209 to improve on first-generation EZH2 inhibitors in a number of ways, including increased potency, long residence time on target, and a lack of auto-induction of metabolism. These enhancements translate in the clinic, which we believe will be key to unlocking the full therapeutic potential of EZH2 inhibition,” said Jigar Raythatha, president and chief executive officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals. “I am also pleased that dosing is under way in our Phase 2 expansion cohorts at the selected dose.”

Preliminary Data Highlights

A total of 40 patients were treated across 14 tumor types.

A 350mg oral, once-daily dose of CPI-0209 has been selected for evaluation in Phase 2.

As of the data cut of March 9, 2021, of the 4 BAP1 loss mesothelioma patients, 1 patient had a durable partial response (PR) after four cycles of treatment and 2 had stable disease (SD). Subsequently, to the data cut, the fourth patient also had SD.

High levels of target engagement observed preclinically are now corroborated clinically.

Safety

A total of 40 patients were evaluated for safety. CPI-0209 was generally well tolerated, with a manageable adverse event profile. Across all dose cohorts, 43% of patients had at least one Grade 3 or greater treatment emergent adverse event (TEAE), 28% of patients had at least one serious adverse event (SAE). The most common TEAEs (≥ 15%) included thrombocytopenia (reversible and dose dependent), diarrhea, asthenic conditions, nausea, anemia, dysgeusia, abdominal pain and alopecia. 23% of patients reported a TEAE that led to dose reduction or interruption. Four patients discontinued treatment because of TEAEs. One patient in the highest dose cohort (375mg) experienced Grade 4 thrombocytopenia, and one patient experienced a Grade 5 adverse event due to progressive disease.