 
checkAd

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Presents Phase 1 Data for CPI-0209 at ASCO Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 15:00  |  67   |   |   

  • Pharmacodynamic data show comprehensive target engagement after treatment with CPI-0209 monotherapy
  • Oral, once-daily 350mg dose selected for Phase 2
  • Enrollment of tumor-specific expansion cohorts is ongoing

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today summarized in a poster presentation preliminary data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of CPI-0209, a novel, second-generation, small molecule inhibitor of Enhancer of Zeste Homolog 2 (EZH2). These data were published online in conjunction with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, and show comprehensive target engagement and durable exposure of CPI-0209. Anti-tumor activity of CPI-0209 in pre-clinical models was demonstrated across several advanced hematologic and solid tumor types.

“We designed CPI-0209 to improve on first-generation EZH2 inhibitors in a number of ways, including increased potency, long residence time on target, and a lack of auto-induction of metabolism. These enhancements translate in the clinic, which we believe will be key to unlocking the full therapeutic potential of EZH2 inhibition,” said Jigar Raythatha, president and chief executive officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals. “I am also pleased that dosing is under way in our Phase 2 expansion cohorts at the selected dose.” 

Preliminary Data Highlights

  • A total of 40 patients were treated across 14 tumor types.
  • A 350mg oral, once-daily dose of CPI-0209 has been selected for evaluation in Phase 2.
  • As of the data cut of March 9, 2021, of the 4 BAP1 loss mesothelioma patients, 1 patient had a durable partial response (PR) after four cycles of treatment and 2 had stable disease (SD). Subsequently, to the data cut, the fourth patient also had SD.
  • High levels of target engagement observed preclinically are now corroborated clinically.

Safety

A total of 40 patients were evaluated for safety. CPI-0209 was generally well tolerated, with a manageable adverse event profile. Across all dose cohorts, 43% of patients had at least one Grade 3 or greater treatment emergent adverse event (TEAE), 28% of patients had at least one serious adverse event (SAE). The most common TEAEs (≥ 15%) included thrombocytopenia (reversible and dose dependent), diarrhea, asthenic conditions, nausea, anemia, dysgeusia, abdominal pain and alopecia. 23% of patients reported a TEAE that led to dose reduction or interruption. Four patients discontinued treatment because of TEAEs. One patient in the highest dose cohort (375mg) experienced Grade 4 thrombocytopenia, and one patient experienced a Grade 5 adverse event due to progressive disease.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Presents Phase 1 Data for CPI-0209 at ASCO Annual Meeting Pharmacodynamic data show comprehensive target engagement after treatment with CPI-0209 monotherapyOral, once-daily 350mg dose selected for Phase 2Enrollment of tumor-specific expansion cohorts is ongoing CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION