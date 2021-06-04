Puma Exploration Reports Progress on Its 2021 Exploration Program at Williams Brook Gold Property in New Brunswick, Canada

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to report progress on its current 2021 exploration program at the Williams Brook Gold Property located in New Brunswick, Canada's Atlantic province. The summer field program is well underway with 3 technical teams on site. Heavy equipment for wood cutting, trenching, and stripping have also been mobilized and are currently active on site.



The main focus of the current program is to detail and expand the recent major gold discoveries along the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) traced over 650 meters with bonanza grades up to 241.0 g/t Au. OGT will also see specific work in preparation of the imminent inaugural drilling program that should begin in June 2021.