Puma Exploration Reports Progress on Its 2021 Exploration Program at Williams Brook Gold Property in New Brunswick, Canada
RIMOUSKI, Quebec, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to report progress on its current 2021 exploration program at the Williams
Brook Gold Property located in New Brunswick, Canada's Atlantic province. The summer field program is well underway with 3 technical teams on site. Heavy equipment for wood cutting, trenching, and
stripping have also been mobilized and are currently active on site.
The main focus of the current program is to detail and expand the recent major gold discoveries along the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) traced over 650 meters with bonanza grades up to 241.0 g/t Au. OGT will also see specific work in preparation of the imminent inaugural drilling program that should begin in June 2021.
Figure 1: O’Neil Gold Trend First Priority Target for 2021 Summer Exploration Program is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afda1046-1f26-47da ...
Major advancements were made during the initial 2 weeks of the program which includes:
- Wood cutting of an area of 200 m X 600 m covering OGT is 25% finished and should be completed by mid-June.
- Stripping of OGT has begun and will intensify after the wood cutting is finished.
- Structural site characterization with Terrane Geoscience Inc is currently in progress at the Lynx Gold Zone. This work will benefit the technical teams of PUMA who
are advancing the mapping of the gold bearing quartz veins along the contact sediments-rhyolite.
- Tests are in progress with a drone in order to accurately position the lithologies and structures with detailed photography of the entire OGT.
- The drilling sites have been prepared for the first program (2,000 m) on the OGT. Drilling is scheduled before the end of June.
- Prospection of the 50+ priority targets identified with the recent large VTEM aerial survey is ongoing. This program has already been successfull at identifying similar parallel sediments-rhyolite contact zones in the vicinity of the OGT.
Figure 2: Arial Drone View (60m height) From the Lynx Gold Zone with Wood Cutting in Progress is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6511699-7bfd-4478 ...
Figure 3: Arial Drone View (60m height) from the Pepitos Gold Zone with Surface Sampling Program is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26a7276c-b51d-4599 ...
