TG Therapeutics Announces Data from a Phase 1 Study Evaluating TG-1701 as a Monotherapy and as a Triple Combination with Ublituximab and UKONIQ at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

100% ORR in CLL patients treated with 300 mg QD of TG-1701 monotherapy (n=19)



Triple combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ (U2) + TG-1701 cohort (n=19) resulted in 79% ORR, with 21% CR rate, including 100% ORR in patients WM, CLL, MZL, MCL, and DLBCL (n=11)

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced data from TG-1701, the Company’s investigational once-daily, oral BTK inhibitor, as a monotherapy and as a triple therapy in combination with ublituximab, the Company’s novel glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, and UKONIQ (umbralisib), the Company’s once-daily, inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon in patients with front line or relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Data from this trial were made available on demand this morning during the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Presentation highlights are included below.