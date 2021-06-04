Heat Biologics to Showcase Favorable Survival Data of HS-110 in Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Survival benefit observed in two treatment settings of previously treated non-small lung cancer patients

DURHAM, N.C., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced that Dr. Roger B. Cohen, MD, Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, presented an overview of the latest HS-110 data at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting which is being held from June 4-8, 2021. This poster presentation can be viewed on Heat Biologics' website at: https://www.heatbio.com/product-pipeline/scientific-publications. The ASCO Annual Meeting is the world’s largest oncology conference showcasing the latest advancements in cancer research.



HS-110, in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI), is a potentially transformational agent to improve survival benefit for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This is a first-in-class, allogeneic, off-the shelf cell-based therapy developed by Heat leveraging its proprietary gp96 platform. At this year’s ASCO meeting, the Company is pleased to report the latest data of HS-110 in combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) in two distinct treatment settings in a total of 115 previously treated patients with NSCLC: