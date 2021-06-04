Heat Biologics to Showcase Favorable Survival Data of HS-110 in Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting
Survival benefit observed in two treatment settings of previously treated non-small lung cancer patients
DURHAM, N.C., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune
system, today announced that Dr. Roger B. Cohen, MD, Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, presented an overview of the latest HS-110 data at the 2021
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting which is being held from June 4-8, 2021. This poster presentation can be viewed on Heat Biologics' website at: https://www.heatbio.com/product-pipeline/scientific-publications. The ASCO Annual Meeting is the world’s largest oncology conference showcasing the latest
advancements in cancer research.
HS-110, in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI), is a potentially transformational agent to improve survival benefit for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This is a first-in-class, allogeneic, off-the shelf cell-based therapy developed by Heat leveraging its proprietary gp96 platform. At this year’s ASCO meeting, the Company is pleased to report the latest data of HS-110 in combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) in two distinct treatment settings in a total of 115 previously treated patients with NSCLC:
- Median overall survival (mOS) of 24.6 months was observed in previously treated, CPI naïve patients with advanced NSCLC (Cohort A, n=47). This data compares favorably with published data of Checkmate 057, which reported a mOS of 12.2 months in patients who received nivolumab as single agent in a similar treatment setting.
- mOS of 11.9 months was reported in NSCLC patients who were previously treated with CPI and whose disease had subsequently progressed (Cohort B, n=68). Published data from other studies stated median OS of 6.8 to 9.0 months for NSCLC patients treated with chemotherapies after CPI progression.
- Multiple subset analyses including injection-site reaction (ISR) and tumor PD-L1 expression were performed.
- Significantly longer mOS was observed in patients with ISR compared with those without such a reaction for both Cohorts A and B.
- Extended survival benefit was observed in PD-L1 positive patients in Cohort A.
- A trend of improved overall survival was observed in patients with low blood tumor mutation burden in Cohort B.
Dr. Roger B. Cohen, Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, commented, “HS-110 is a promising agent for treatment of incurable NSCLC. The latest data presented support further clinical evaluation in combination with first line regimens that include a CPI as well as addressing high unmet medical needs for CPI progressors.”
0 Kommentare