Noront Resources Announces Private Placement Financing and Further Responds to Wyloo Proposal

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) ("Noront" or the "Company") today announced its intention to complete a private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of 21,659,385 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.283 per Common Share (the "Issue Price") to raise gross proceeds of approximately $6.1 million. Closing of the Private Placement is anticipated to occur on or about June 11, 2021.

The Company has an immediate need for funding and intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to address its near-term working capital commitments, with any remaining funds to be used to advance the development of its portfolio of properties and associated activities located in the Ring of Fire.

The Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be distributed in offshore jurisdictions pursuant to Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside Canada and, as such, will not be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. TD Securities Inc. is acting as agent and financial advisor to Noront in connection with the Private Placement.

The Private Placement remains subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Top-Up Rights

Pursuant to an investor rights agreement between the Company and Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd. ("Wyloo Canada") dated April 16, 2021, the Company will provide notice to Wyloo Canada of the Private Placement. Wyloo Canada will be entitled to acquire Common Shares to maintain its pro rata equity interest in the Company calculated on a partially-diluted basis (the "Wyloo Top-Up Right"). If Wyloo Canada exercises the Wyloo Top-Up Right in full, then an additional 12,529,229 Common Shares would be issued to Wyloo Canada at the Issue Price for additional gross proceeds of approximately $3.5 million.

Pursuant to a subscription agreement between Baosteel Resources International Co. Ltd. ("Baosteel") and the Company dated June 2, 2011, the Company will provide notice to Baosteel of the Private Placement. Baosteel will be entitled to acquire Common Shares to maintain its pro rata equity interest in the Company (the "Baosteel Top-Up Right"). If Baosteel exercises the Baosteel Top-Up Right in full, and assuming the Wyloo Top-Up Right is exercised, then an additional 1,960,769 Common Shares would be issued to Baosteel at the Issue Price for additional gross proceeds of approximately $0.55 million.

