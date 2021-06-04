 
checkAd

Immunocore presents clinical data further characterizing the overall survival benefit of tebentafusp in metastatic uveal melanoma at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 15:05  |  104   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

Immunocore presents clinical data further characterizing the overall survival benefit of tebentafusp in metastatic uveal melanoma at the
2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 04 June 2021) Immunocore (Nasdaq: IMCR), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease, announces the presentation of a subset analysis from the Phase 3 study exploring the overall survival benefit from tebentafusp in patients with best RECIST* response of progressive disease at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.

“As a pioneer in the T cell receptor therapy class, we will continue to analyze the science and clinical data behind the survival benefit from tebentafusp which will also help advance the field of TCR bispecifics,” said David Berman, Head of Research and Development at Immunocore. “At ASCO this year, we presented further analysis of the Phase 3 tebentafusp trial including an overall survival benefit from tebentafusp in patients with best response of progressive disease.”

In patients with a best response of progressive disease (PD) in the phase 3 trial, the overall survival (OS) was superior for the tebentafusp arm versus the investigator’s choice arm with a hazard ratio (HR) of 0.43 (95%CI 0.27-0.68). More than half of tebentafusp patients with best response PD were treated beyond initial progression and no new safety signals were observed. In addition, analysis from the phase 2 tebentafusp trial suggests that at least one-third of patients on tebentafusp with a best response of PD have a reduction in circulating tumor DNA and that this may be associated with longer OS.

Tebentafusp has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation under the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme for metastatic uveal melanoma. Immunocore will be working with the FDA to complete submission of a BLA for tebentafusp in the third quarter of 2021.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immunocore presents clinical data further characterizing the overall survival benefit of tebentafusp in metastatic uveal melanoma at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting PRESS RELEASE Immunocore presents clinical data further characterizing the overall survival benefit of tebentafusp in metastatic uveal melanoma at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (OXFORDSHIRE, England & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION