Immunocore presents clinical data further characterizing the overall survival benefit of tebentafusp in metastatic uveal melanoma at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 04 June 2021) Immunocore (Nasdaq: IMCR), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease, announces the presentation of a subset analysis from the Phase 3 study exploring the overall survival benefit from tebentafusp in patients with best RECIST* response of progressive disease at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.

“As a pioneer in the T cell receptor therapy class, we will continue to analyze the science and clinical data behind the survival benefit from tebentafusp which will also help advance the field of TCR bispecifics,” said David Berman, Head of Research and Development at Immunocore. “At ASCO this year, we presented further analysis of the Phase 3 tebentafusp trial including an overall survival benefit from tebentafusp in patients with best response of progressive disease.”

In patients with a best response of progressive disease (PD) in the phase 3 trial, the overall survival (OS) was superior for the tebentafusp arm versus the investigator’s choice arm with a hazard ratio (HR) of 0.43 (95%CI 0.27-0.68). More than half of tebentafusp patients with best response PD were treated beyond initial progression and no new safety signals were observed. In addition, analysis from the phase 2 tebentafusp trial suggests that at least one-third of patients on tebentafusp with a best response of PD have a reduction in circulating tumor DNA and that this may be associated with longer OS.

Tebentafusp has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation under the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme for metastatic uveal melanoma. Immunocore will be working with the FDA to complete submission of a BLA for tebentafusp in the third quarter of 2021.