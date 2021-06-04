Achilles Therapeutics Details Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial Design of CHIRON in Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

The primary objective of the trial is to assess the safety and tolerability of cNeT as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor, and will also evaluate the clinical efficacy as a secondary measure. Additional data evaluating cNeT persistence, phenotype, and functionality will be reviewed while also exploring potential biomarkers of clinical activity and factors affecting response. This will include analysis of patient samples using a bespoke plasma ctDNA assay.

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today presented a poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2021, which is being held in a virtual format from June 4-8, 2021. The poster presentation given by Dr Mariam Jamal-Hanjani, scientific investigator for CHIRON and Medical Oncologist from the Cancer Research UK Lung Cancer Centre of Excellence, highlights the design of the ongoing phase I/IIa CHIRON clinical trial evaluating clonal neoantigen T cells (cNeT) in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

“With 75% of patients with NSCLC presenting with inoperable or metastatic disease and a 5-year survival for stage IV disease as low as 5%, additional treatments are needed for this large patient population including autologous cell therapies like Achilles’ cNeT,” commented Dr Jamal-Hanjani. “The rationale of the CHIRON trial is very evident as we know that NSCLC patients with tumors that have a high burden of clonal neoantigens have improved disease free survival and increased sensitivity to checkpoint inhibition.”

“Just as with our THETIS melanoma trial, CHIRON allows us to look at the safety and tolerability of our precision cNeT as monotherapy and in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor,” said Dr Karl Peggs, Chief Medical Officer of Achilles. “While the primary purpose of the trials is safety, the addition of these checkpoint combination cohorts will allow further examination of T cell kinetics and the contribution of cell dose and checkpoint therapy to treatment outcomes. Further, we will continue to look at the predictive value of ctDNA as a potential marker for clinical events as we look towards the future of our product with potential companion diagnostics in addition to our planned potency assays.”