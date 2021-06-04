 
G1 Therapeutics Presents Data on COSELA (trilaciclib) at ASCO on Potential Immune Activation in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today presented results from analyses evaluating the immune effects of trilaciclib in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) following two Phase 2 clinical trials. Results of the analyses, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual virtual meeting, demonstrated that patients receiving COSELA prior to chemotherapy had greater peripheral T-cell clonal expansion than patients receiving placebo. The goal of clonal expansion is to amplify the number of specific lymphocytes (B-cells and T-cells) to enable the body to have sufficient numbers of antigen-specific lymphocytes to mount an effective immune response. The eAbstract is available in the scientific publications section of G1’s website. 

“Mounting a robust immune response against a tumor necessitates sufficient numbers of antigen-specific T-cells to recognize and combat the cancer cells,” said Raj Malik, Chief Medical Officer at G1 Therapeutics. “In our genomic analysis of tumor cells and peripheral blood cells, we found that administration of COSELA prior to chemotherapy resulted in an expansion of newly-detected peripheral T-cell clones. This clonal expansion was associated with clinical response and is indicative of anti-tumor immune enhancement. We are encouraged by these preliminary results and look forward to clarifying the potential immune enhancing effects of COSELA in the tumor microenvironment.”

The genomic analysis of DNA followed two Phase 2 trials in patients with ES-SCLC. Researchers subsequently evaluated patient tumor cells and peripheral blood to quantify the abundance of specific T-cell receptors at baseline and after treatment with either COSELA or placebo prior to chemotherapy (either first-line etoposide plus carboplatin (E/C) or E/C plus atezolizumab (E/C/A)). The results of the analysis presented in the eAbstract include the following:

  • In both studies, peripheral T-cell clonal expansion was greater among patients receiving COSELA versus patients receiving placebo.
  • Among patients receiving E/C:
    • Patients receiving COSELA who demonstrated an antitumor response had significantly more peripheral clonal expansion than placebo responders (P=0.04) and a greater number of tumor-associated expanded clones (P=0.03).
    • COSELA responders had more newly detected expanded peripheral clones compared with placebo responders (P=0.06) and COSELA non-responders (P=0.02).
    • Increased clonal expansion in trilaciclib responders was more evident after two cycles of E/C versus four, suggesting that trilaciclib results in a rapid T-cell response.
