 
checkAd

Jounce Therapeutics Presents Trial in Progress Posters on the INNATE and SELECT Clinical Trials at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 15:00  |  51   |   |   

- INNATE trial to include proof-of-concept expansion cohorts in lung, renal, head and neck, triple negative breast, cutaneous squamous cell, and ovarian cancers and soft tissue sarcomas -

- SELECT TISvopra positivity rate for patient selection in-line with projections, clinical data on-track for 2022 -

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today presented two trial in progress posters, on the Phase 1 INNATE clinical trial and the Phase 2 SELECT clinical trial, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting. INNATE, a proof-of-concept (POC) trial, is evaluating Jounce’s lead macrophage program JTX-8064 (anti-LILRB2/ILT4 inhibitor) as a monotherapy and in combination with pimivalimab (anti-PD-1 inhibitor, formerly known as JTX-4014) in patients with a variety of advanced solid tumors. SELECT, Jounce’s second POC trial, is evaluating pimivalimab as a monotherapy and in combination with vopratelimab (ICOS agonist) in a novel biomarker selection paradigm in PD-(L)1 naïve non-small cell lung cancer patients.

“Our INNATE trial is rapidly progressing through dose escalation and we are on-track to begin indication-specific, POC, monotherapy and pimivalimab combination expansion cohorts in the second half of this year,” said Elizabeth Trehu, M.D., chief medical officer of Jounce Therapeutics. “Furthermore, we are excited to announce the expansion cohort indications for INNATE, which were selected using our translational data-driven approach, linking JTX-8064’s mechanism to tumor types in three groups of patients including: PD-(L)1 inhibitor experienced and resistant, PD-(L)1 inhibitor naïve and historically resistant, and PD-(L)1 inhibitor and historically more sensitive. JTX-8064 is one of only two clinical-stage LILRB2 programs in development and we expect it to be the first program to initiate expansion cohorts in four of our chosen tumor types. We are also pleased to see TISvopra positivity rates tracking with expectations in our biomarker selection trial, SELECT, and we remain on-track to report data next year.”

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jounce Therapeutics Presents Trial in Progress Posters on the INNATE and SELECT Clinical Trials at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting - INNATE trial to include proof-of-concept expansion cohorts in lung, renal, head and neck, triple negative breast, cutaneous squamous cell, and ovarian cancers and soft tissue sarcomas - - SELECT TISvopra positivity rate for patient selection …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
Vaxart to Present at the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION